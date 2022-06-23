ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Governor calls special session to return $1Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 32

Angela Hamby
4d ago

Nancy Williams I don’t like how he says it’s for tax payers. I’m on a fixed income and don’t file taxes but I pay taxes for anything I buy. I pay taxes on my home and when I plate my car I pay taxes then also. I feel that the people on a fixed income needs this money more than the ones who are filing taxes.

Reply(7)
6
Another_Day
4d ago

why do people keep saying the ones on a fixed income need help? Do you think because we have a job that we are not on a fixed income? heck my house payment has went up $110 in a year because my taxes and insurance went up, my car insurance went up, groceries went up and I can't get rent assistance, I can't get food stamps, I can't get help anywhere and my salary hasn't changed but everyone that seems to have a minimum salary and rents is getting all the help so I need the little $225.

Reply(3)
5
Nancy Williams
4d ago

what about people on fixed income. why dont we get an extra check. inflation effects us too.

Reply
6
Related
WIBC.com

Lawmakers Set To Meet July 6th To Approve “Inflationary Relief” Plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Everything is set for state lawmakers to return to the State Capitol building on July 6th for a special session of the legislature. The plan is to tackle a proposed inflationary relief plan from Gov. Eric Holcomb. It would return $225, $700 to married couples, to individual Hoosiers who filed state taxes in 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Marion County prosecutor won’t file charges over abortions

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said Friday his office has no plans to prosecute women or doctors over abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down constitutional rights for abortion is raising questions about whether or not women or doctors could face criminal charges for seeking an abortion if the procedure becomes illegal in Indiana.
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Evonik to expand Lafayette operations, add 80 jobs

The Indiana connection to lipid nanoparticles, ingredients in medicines that heal and what it means for economic growth in Tippecanoe County. In the Business of Health Global Project Manager, Evonik’s Health Care business at Evonik’s Tippecanoe Laboratories Yvonne Hurt has more on the expansion plans.
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
FOX59

Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the US Supreme Court’s decisions overturning Roe vs Wade, protests broke out nationally and locally. Hoosiers who are pro-abortion choice turned to Monument Circle to rally against the decision. “Are our rights part of some game?” questioned social studies teacher Noah Leininger while speaking at the protest, “I don’t think so. This […]
WTHR

'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Hoosiers#Politics State#Politics Governor#The General Assembly
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Another sunny week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t much, but we got a little bit of rainfall across central Indiana today. Now it’s back to the sunshine this week!. It wasn’t much, but Indianapolis recorded 0.03″ of rainfall today. There was a little bit more in Terre Haute and Kokomo. Both locations measured around a quarter of an inch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping. The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy