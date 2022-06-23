ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Batesville to host ISO performance, fireworks display

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

BATESVILLE, IN — The City of Batesville, Batesville Area Arts Council, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO), and Hillenbrand, Inc., will host the Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony on June 30. This free event is open to the public and will feature a world-class symphony performance paired with a professional fireworks display....

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Ribbon-cutting for new KDF mural set for Friday

BATESVILLE, IN — The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting at Kids Discovery Factory on Friday, July 1 st at 11:45 am to officially unveil the new mural on the outside of KDF, painted by San Diego artist Hanna Gundrum. The mural is the result of a collaboration between Batesville Area Art Council, Batesville Main Street, and Kids Discovery Factory.
BATESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Historic church trying to fend off father time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Youth cooking skills developed at The Science Behind Cooking Camp

VERSAILLES, IN — The Science Behind Cooking Camp, an experiential learning opportunity through Genesis: Pathways to Success’ initiative, A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), took place this past week. This experience impacted a total of 22 students who came from all across Ripley County to congregate at South Ripley High School where the camp was held.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping. The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Holly Ann Pope

Holly Ann Pope, 59, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Aurora, Indiana. She was born May 21, 1963, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late Robert Satchwill Sr.and Mary (Dunaway) Wilson. Holly was a big animal lover. Especially her cat Millie and dogs Bella and Aniello....
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Ruth V. (Sowards) Delay

Ruth V. (Sowards) Delay, age 79, of Columbus, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the loving daughter of David Wilson Sowards and Helen Louise (Gibson) Sowards Cox Werner, whom preceded her in death. She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and was a 1960 graduate of Barboursville High School. Ruth received her associates degree in business from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Ruth was employed as a key puncher, computer operator and accountant for Reliance Electric in Columbus, Indiana, retiring in 2002, after 34 years of service. Ruth resided in the Switzerland County community for two years. Ruth was a former secretary for the Vevay High School for a few years. She was a member of the Parkside Baptist Church in Columbus, Indiana. Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and socializing with her family and friends. Ruth passed away at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Traditions of Columbus in Columbus, Indiana.
COLUMBUS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County 4-H Fair Winners Announced

There is still more fair fun to enjoy Friday and Saturday. Dearborn County 4-H (1) Facebook. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - It has been an eventful week at the Dearborn County 4-H and Community Fair. So far, champions and top performers have been announced in the following contests: 4-H Royalty, Alpaca, Cats...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Marvin Cook

Marvin E. Cook, 79, of Brookville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 following a four year battle with Alzheimer’s. Marvin was born in Connersville on October 17, 1942, to William and Kathleen Murphy Cook. He was in the Brookville High School graduating class of 1960. Marvin married Janice Moreland on December 7, 1963 in Bright, Indiana, and they enjoyed over fifty-three years together. He was employed as a truck driver for 32 years at E. W. Brockman in Connersville and in retirement he worked for George’s Pharmacy. Marvin was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brookville. He enjoyed classic cars, reading, traveling, rescuing animals, helping people and drawing. His greatest joy was being with family.
BROOKVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Stanley, Hartley lead the way at Rushville Lion Pride 5K

The first of this year’s six Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC) events took place Saturday with the Lion Pride 5 K in Rushville. 18-year-old Kyle Stanley from Falmouth – which straddles the Rush/Fayette County line – was the overall winner with a time of 17:18. 17-year-old Emma...
RUSHVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Listing for rumored haunted Indiana bar goes viral

KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
KEMPTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Alice Collins

Alice Louise Collins, 87, of Batesville, passed away June 26, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born to parents Joseph and Letha (White) Grossman on August 1, 1934 in Decatur County, Indiana. Alice enjoyed yard sales and going out to eat. She loved all animals and had...
BATESVILLE, IN

