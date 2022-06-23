Willimansett Bridge briefly closed overnight for crash in Chicopee
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash in Holyoke lead to the Willimansett Bridge being closed.
The bridge that connects Holyoke to Chicopee over the Connecticut River was shut down for hours after a crash but has since reopened.Delay on Columbia Greenway Rail Trail in Westfield
MAP: Willimansett Bridge
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to a one-car crash at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. The vehicle knocked down a traffic signal and came to a stop on the rail of the canal bridge. Two people were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.
