Willimansett Bridge briefly closed overnight for crash in Chicopee

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash in Holyoke lead to the Willimansett Bridge being closed.

The bridge that connects Holyoke to Chicopee over the Connecticut River was shut down for hours after a crash but has since reopened.

Delay on Columbia Greenway Rail Trail in Westfield

MAP: Willimansett Bridge

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to a one-car crash at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. The vehicle knocked down a traffic signal and came to a stop on the rail of the canal bridge. Two people were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.

WWLP

WWLP

