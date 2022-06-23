Willimansett Bridge briefly closed overnight for crash in Chicopee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash in Holyoke lead to the Willimansett Bridge being closed.

The bridge that connects Holyoke to Chicopee over the Connecticut River was shut down for hours after a crash but has since reopened.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to a one-car crash at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. The vehicle knocked down a traffic signal and came to a stop on the rail of the canal bridge. Two people were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.