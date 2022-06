Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Engineering Services Department says that trash and recycling totes are currently being delivered to all residents in the city. If you wish to not recycle, you may call City Hall and they will collect your recycling tote. If you are over the age of 70 or have a medical note, you can have your refuse tote collected as well. Opting out of the totes does not decrease the annual cost.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO