'Putin's Price Hike?' Fed Chair Powell Doesn't Seem To Be Onboard With Joe Biden's Narrative

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 2 days ago
Joe Biden has often attributed hikes in the price of gas and food to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell broke away from the U.S. President's narrative at his Congressional appearance.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Biden said on Twitter that he was doing everything to “blunt the Putin Price Hike” and bring down the cost of gas and food.

On the same day, while appearing before Congress to deliver a mandated semiannual report on monetary policy, Powell told Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) that inflation was high even before the Ukraine war, according to The New York Post report.

However, responding to a question by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Powell reportedly said fuel and food price hikes were “clearly connected to the war in Ukraine. And so that part of inflation would be certainly much lower than it is without the war in Ukraine."

Why It Matters: Headline CPI rose 8.6% in May from 8.3% in April and came in higher than the 2022 high of 8.5% in March.

Biden has referred to the ongoing rise in prices consistently as “Putin’s Price Hike.” In March, he warned of escalating prices and said he was “going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike here at home.”

The following month, Biden tweeted that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine had driven up gas and food prices worldwide.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed 0.2% lower at $374.39 on the day Powell testified. The exchange-traded fund that tracks the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 21.6% so far in 2022.

Photo by Federal Reserve on Flickr

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
Washington Examiner

Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
deseret.com

Biden’s approval rating drops to new low

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to a new low, with only 36% of Americans saying they approve of his job performance and 59% saying they disapprove, according to polls taken in the last week of May by Reuters/Ipsos. Biden’s current approval rating is just a few percentage points higher than the 33% low former President Donald Trump hit in December 2017, according to Reuters.
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
CNBC

Inside a Biden White House adrift

Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube. Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they've tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets.
