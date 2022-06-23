Fire Department Responds to Landing Zone Request

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bobby Jones pulled over a car on KY 770 near Corbin. During the stop deputies noticed an open alcoholic beverage container in the console of the vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, 19-year-old Houston Stidham of London and a passenger, 23-year-old Tanner Cannon of Corbin. Also in the vehicle was an underage girl. Both men were determined to be under the influence and arrested. Stidham was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, open alcoholic beverage container and unlawful transaction with a minor. Cannon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful transaction with a minor. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The underage girl was released to other responsible adults.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO