Fire Department Responds to Landing Zone Request

A couple of Russell County residents were recently indicted by an Adair County Grand Jury, according to court records. Michael G. White, of Russell Springs, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, third or subsequent offense (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police second degree, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, and no or expired license plate tags.
