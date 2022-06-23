ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Fire Department Responds to Landing Zone Request

By Eric Criswell
z93country.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article6-22-22 Firefighters responded to the Wayne County Hospital...

z93country.com

z93country.com

Fire Department Hosts Girl Scouts

Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on N Main Street with Monticello Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Wayne County EMS. The department was later activated for a fire alarm on Kendrick Avenue. We assisted with some follow-up investigation into the Downtown fire this afternoon. Our highlight of the day was hosting Girl Scout Troop 2571 at the firehouse as they were working on their Safety Badges! Wayne County EMS personnel Danny Hicks (also a firefighter) and Ginger Smith assisted with teaching some basic first aid to the Troop as Fire personnel talked about fire safety and using 911 to get help in an emergency.
MONTICELLO, KY
wcluradio.com

Shooting investigation underway in Barren County

KINO — The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was fired on sometime Monday evening, but a shooter was not immediately identified. The alleged shooting incident happened near Kino Road and Billingsley Road. The complaint alleged a white male had fired a handgun at a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the vehicle was not damaged.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Police Searching For Stolen Vehicles In Knox County

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are currently asking for the public’s assistance in finding two stolen vehicles. The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, which was stolen off of RT 6 in the Gray area on June 22nd. The second vehicle, a 2016 Harley Davidson, was stolen on Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23rd.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested and Charged in Connection to Friday’s Fire

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Sunday (June 26), Joey Wayne Hall, 45, of Monticello, was taken into custody by MPD Lt. Josh Asberry on a Wayne District Court warrant charging him with two counts of Arson 1st Degree in connection with fires set during the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, that destroyed what is known as the “Wray building” and seriously damaged adjacent structures in downtown Monticello, including the Wayne County Courthouse.
MONTICELLO, KY
Wayne County, KY
Wayne County, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on several drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff announced the arrest of an area man for several drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Monday. On Saturday evening, deputies made a traffic stop and found the driver to be using a suspended license. After searching the vehicle, deputies said...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Hall Enters Plea to Downtown Fires

45-year-old, Joey Wayne Hall appeared in Wayne District Court Monday with Judge, James Lawson presiding. Hall has been charged with 2 felony counts of arson and other misdemeanor offenses in connection with the fires Friday morning in downtown Monticello. Hall was appointed a public defender, he entered a plea of...
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested in Adair County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Adair County late Thursday night. Brandon Crawhorn, age 37, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license, disregarding a stop sign, and other traffic violations. Crawhorn was arrested by Deputy Chandler Staten with the Adair County Sheriff’s...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

A couple of local residents indicted in Adair Co.

A couple of Russell County residents were recently indicted by an Adair County Grand Jury, according to court records. Michael G. White, of Russell Springs, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, third or subsequent offense (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police second degree, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, and no or expired license plate tags.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Troopers responded to I-75 Northbound near the 72-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, 32-year-old Matthew S. Sheridan and 26-year-old Faith A. Jenkins, both of Somerset, were traveling...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Two Men On Alcohol And Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor Charges During Traffic Stop

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bobby Jones pulled over a car on KY 770 near Corbin. During the stop deputies noticed an open alcoholic beverage container in the console of the vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, 19-year-old Houston Stidham of London and a passenger, 23-year-old Tanner Cannon of Corbin. Also in the vehicle was an underage girl. Both men were determined to be under the influence and arrested. Stidham was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, open alcoholic beverage container and unlawful transaction with a minor. Cannon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful transaction with a minor. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The underage girl was released to other responsible adults.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Several Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Durango T. Shelton of Nancy, Ky. was arrested for burglary-2nd degree and terroristic threatening-3rd degree. Adam Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for disorderly conduct-2nd degree, menacing and resisting arrest. Ricky D. Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for operating a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin Police Department looking for theft suspect

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Corbin Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is accused of taking more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Belk department store. If you have any information, you can call 606-528-1122.
CORBIN, KY
WTVQ

BREAKING: Crews fighting fire in downtown Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are continuing to battle a large fire in downtown Monticello. According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3 AM Friday morning. The fire chief says the fire is contained, but not extinguished. One person was hurt in the fire...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on multiple drug trafficking charges and the obtainment of a search warrant for his residence. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 6:43 pm Deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis...
MONTICELLO, KY

