NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Gustavo loves almost anyone he meets at first sight. His black coat and brindle legs are a unique combination that is sure to turn heads. Gustavo gets bursts of energy throughout the day but has largely grown out of his “puppy” energy. He is looking for a forever home of his own and at 50 pounds he could be the perfect size for any apartment or house! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO