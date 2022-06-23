Two Nio Workers Die As Test Vehicle Falls Off Building In China: Report

Two Nio Inc NIO employees died after a camouflaged Nio car reportedly fell from the fifth floor of the Shanghai headquarters.

The issue gained the limelight after rumors started circulating on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, suggesting that a Nio vehicle fell off a building.

According to Jiangxi Morning Post, a local media outlet, a sedan ran off the fifth floor and ended up on its side on the ground. It further added that there were people trapped inside the car, whom the firefighters later rescued and took to the hospital, CNEVPost reported.

Nio's customer service staff confirmed the incident to the publication but asked to wait for an official statement from the company for more details.

An email sent by Benzinga to Nio seeking comment didn't elicit any response at the time of publishing this story.

Another report from Shanghai-based The Paper said that the SUV car fell from a third-floor parking garage. The accident resulted in injuries to two car testers, one of who died at the time of resuscitation, and the other died in the early morning hours of June 23 after surgery.

