Humidity will slowly increase with our Next Weathermaker moving in this weekend

The heat will stick around through the weekend, but next week could be a wet one.
“Staying hot with no relief through Saturday. Each afternoon we’ll climb closer and closer to 100 degrees. We’ll likely see a range of
The roller coaster of record-setting scorchers and frigid nights continues this week as temperatures rebound from the chilly weekend weather. The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported Sunday that the temperature around 6 a.m. tied the 1947 record low of 46 degrees. But a heat wave is expected to chase that cold front out of the region by Monday.
Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds.
“Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
The first hurricane of the season is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, while parts of the U.S. are under the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and extreme heat. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the forecast.
Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
