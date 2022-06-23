ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man claims famous TikTok alligator is ‘held hostage’ after police chase

Cover picture for the articleA man claims his famous pet alligator TikTok is ‘held hostage’ after being picked up by police. Joshua Applebaum, 40, was involved in a high-speed chase before crashing his car when police tried to arrest him for speeding earlier this month. When deputies from the Lake County...

TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

Hikers narrowly escape after attempted kidnapper held them at gunpoint and put leash around woman’s neck

A husband and wife were held at gunpoint during an attempted kidnapping in Jefferson County, Colorado, on 17 June but managed to escape the harrowing ordeal after another hiker called the authorities. The couple was hiking close to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood in southwest Denver at about 8am on Friday when they came across a man who was tying his shoe when he suddenly pulled out a gun, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told reporters.Words were exchanged before the suspect ordered the woman to the ground. “The suspect had something that’s been described to me like either...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
People

Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party

A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic peeping and taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
PETALUMA, CA
The Independent

Two preschool teachers arrested after parents viewed them allegedly abusing kids on nanny cam

Two preschool teachers in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, have been accused of child cruelty after they appeared to abuse two three-year-olds during a live broadcast from their classroom.Parents of the Parker Chaser Preschool in East Roswell said they rushed to the school on Thursday last week to confront the teachers after witnessing at least one child get mistreated. As WSBT-TV reported on Tuesday, the classroom was fitted with a so-called “nanny cam” broadcasting live to parents.Brant Duncan and Gloria Barghi said one girl’s hand was stood-on by a teacher and another girl had a knee in the back....
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY

