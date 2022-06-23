Fair Board Adds an Event to the Schedule

The Wayne County Board of Education met for a special called meeting on Thursday, June 23 to discuss two items of business. They agreed to continue a contract with Assured Partners NL Insurance Agency, Inc. for property, equipment, liability, auto, and workers compensation insurance for the 2022-23 school year. The school will be covered by Liberty Mutual Insurance.
The latest unemployment statistics show unemployment rates up in Wayne and all four neighboring counties. The Wayne County rate was 4.6% which is up from 4.2% in April. McCreary County’s rate is 4.7%, Russell County at 4.5%, Pulaski is 4.2%, and Clinton County has an unemployment rate of 3.9%
The Courthouse remains closed to the public at this time, County Judge, Mike Anderson issued this update on social media:. 1. Met with KACO insurance adjuster this am and completed walk thru led by Servpro rep. 2. Basement still some water but mostly need boxes and old records reviewed and...
Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on N Main Street with Monticello Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Wayne County EMS. The department was later activated for a fire alarm on Kendrick Avenue. We assisted with some follow-up investigation into the Downtown fire this afternoon. Our highlight of the day was hosting Girl Scout Troop 2571 at the firehouse as they were working on their Safety Badges! Wayne County EMS personnel Danny Hicks (also a firefighter) and Ginger Smith assisted with teaching some basic first aid to the Troop as Fire personnel talked about fire safety and using 911 to get help in an emergency.
45-year-old, Joey Wayne Hall appeared in Wayne District Court Monday with Judge, James Lawson presiding. Hall has been charged with 2 felony counts of arson and other misdemeanor offenses in connection with the fires Friday morning in downtown Monticello. Hall was appointed a public defender, he entered a plea of...
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Durango T. Shelton of Nancy, Ky. was arrested for burglary-2nd degree and terroristic threatening-3rd degree. Adam Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for disorderly conduct-2nd degree, menacing and resisting arrest. Ricky D. Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for operating a...
Faith Allyson Jenkins, age 26, of Somerset, formerly of Monticello, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea. Her children, Abigail Lillian Jenkins and Daisy Ray Jenkins. Her parents, Michael Kraschel and Treva Muscari. 2 brothers, Michael Anthony Kraschel, Jr. and Jack Wyatt Muscari. 1 sister,...
At approximately 9:50 a.m. Sunday (June 26), Joey Wayne Hall, 45, of Monticello, was taken into custody by MPD Lt. Josh Asberry on a Wayne District Court warrant charging him with two counts of Arson 1st Degree in connection with fires set during the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, that destroyed what is known as the “Wray building” and seriously damaged adjacent structures in downtown Monticello, including the Wayne County Courthouse.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on multiple drug trafficking charges and the obtainment of a search warrant for his residence. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 6:43 pm Deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis...
