Child dies as a result of a water incident in Alexandria

By Mark Anthony
 2 days ago

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that the little boy who was pulled from the pool at the Holiday...

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on camper in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says operators received multiple reports of damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when the storm cell moved through. Approximately 40 minutes later...
Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a tree fell on a camper during overnight storms. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the campsite around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 for reports of the tree on the camper and people screaming inside.
1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
A Little Falls Resident Hospitalized Via Life Link After ATV Crash

28-year-old Jennifer Hauer of Randall, MN sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III after riding passenger in a side-by-side accident. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lora Murray of Little Falls, MN was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side, north on...
NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
Paynesville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin Early Sunday

A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle...
Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
