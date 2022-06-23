ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas City Council Can’t Agree On Redistricting Modifications, Sets Another Meeting Next Week

By April Towery
CandysDirt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one week away from the U.S. Justice Department deadline, the Dallas City Council on Wednesday could only agree on one thing: to hold yet another special meeting to discuss the boundaries of the city’s 14 districts. The panel will reconvene Monday at 3:30 p.m. The council spent...

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas City Council approves $450,000 funding for south Dallas wellness complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas City Council has approved a $450,000 fund to support a new wellness complex in south Dallas.  The complex will be located at the former location of the Dallas Weekly news publication at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Meadow Street.A press release from the city referred to the complex as the MLK Wellness Complex. It will provide a community fitness center, restaurant and office space. The fitness center will specialize in youth mentorship and athletic training, emphasizing on a whole-body fitness program. It will also offer discounted memberships for senior citizens and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Wylie, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas City Council gives green light to two new downtown buildings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas' iconic skyline is growing. The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday afternoon to give tax breaks to developers.Hunt Realty wants to build an 80-story building on a 11-acre lot sandwiched between the American Airlines Center and the Perot Museum. The main tenant would be Goldman Sachs. It would make it the tallest building in Dallas. The Bank of America Plaza was built in 1985 and ever since has been the tallest building in Dallas. They asked for about $17 million in tax breaks. City leaders said it would bring in 5,000 jobs paying at least $90,000. The...
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS SUPREME COURT SAYS TEXAS CENTRAL CAN USE EMINENT DOMAIN FOR HIGH-SPEED RAIL

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a developer planning to build a high-speed railway between Houston and Dallas. On Friday, the court voted 5-3 that Texas Central and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc. do have eminent domain authority as interurban electric railway companies, meaning they have the power to seize land to build the $30 billion project.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Politics Local#The Dallas City Council#Commission#U S Census#Only African American
advocatemag.com

Community prosecutor files lawsuit against Bar 3606, OT Tavern landlord

The community prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of the OT Tavern and Bar 3606 property, according to the Lower Greenville Neighborhood Association. The lawsuit, which was filed at the request of District 14 City Council member Paul Ridley, demands remediation of the crime issues surrounding the Lower Greenville property.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WFAA

North Texas protests planned after Roe v. Wade gets overturned

DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Abortion rights protests planned across North Texas after SCOTUS overturns Roe

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans are organizing protests against the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to determine the legality of abortion.Several protests were planned to take place Friday evening, including events in downtown Denton at 5:00 p.m. and Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas at 6:30 p.m.Federal police were seen outside of the Earl Cabell federal courthouse building in Dallas putting up barricades and boarding windows in anticipation of protests.Dallas police said in a statement they would not interfere with peaceful demonstrations, but warned that "the Dallas Police Department will take enforcement action if...
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

‘We want common-sense approaches’: Arlington mayor among Texas city leaders urging special session

A bipartisan group of mayors from 13 major Texas cities is calling for a special legislative session to address mass shootings, most notably calling for certain gun reforms. A bipartisan group of mayors from 13 major cities across Texas is calling on state leaders to convene a special legislative session to address mass shootings, most notably calling for certain gun reforms.
starlocalmedia.com

Growth in Mesquite: Check out numbers behind city's growth so far in 2022

Business in Mesquite continues growing as the city nears the end of its third quarter, according to Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. Here are some ways Mesquite has grown over the last year:. Permits. Comparing sales tax revenue from winter and spring of 2021 versus 2022, Buttram said numbers trend...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Protestors rally in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large group of protestors turned out in Dallas Saturday morning, braving the summer heat to demonstrate against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.Several North Texans attended the "Rising Together Rally for Our Rights" in Dallas on June 25. The protest, which started at 10:00 a.m., was hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Party and took place at the Main Street Garden Park.Many supporters of abortion rights showed up with signs expressing their opposition to the ruling, some of which pointed out what their holders see as a distinction between how Texas responds to school shootings versus abortions.Another protest was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth later that day. The "Decision Day Action" will be held at 12 p.m. outside the Tarrant County courthouse downtown.Opponents of abortion rights planned to hold a "Life is Louder" rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Students for Life Action hosted the demonstration.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy