Dallas City Council Can’t Agree On Redistricting Modifications, Sets Another Meeting Next Week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large group of protestors turned out in Dallas Saturday morning, braving the summer heat to demonstrate against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.Several North Texans attended the "Rising Together Rally for Our Rights" in Dallas on June 25. The protest, which started at 10:00 a.m., was hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Party and took place at the Main Street Garden Park.Many supporters of abortion rights showed up with signs expressing their opposition to the ruling, some of which pointed out what their holders see as a distinction between how Texas responds to school shootings versus abortions.Another protest was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth later that day. The "Decision Day Action" will be held at 12 p.m. outside the Tarrant County courthouse downtown.Opponents of abortion rights planned to hold a "Life is Louder" rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Students for Life Action hosted the demonstration.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO