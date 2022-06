A 16-year-old in Nashville has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in outside a Walmart, according to WKRN. Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide following the stabbing death of Malia Powell, 14, Monday night in the parking lot of the Walmart, cops say. Cops...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO