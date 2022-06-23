ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee to review 320 unit multi-family development on Daniel Island

By Molly McBride
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee on Thursday will decide whether or not Nowell Creek Village can move forward with the residential portion of its development on Daniel Island, which will include 320 multi-family units. The Nowell Creek development includes an existing office building, as well...

www.live5news.com

counton2.com

Inside Charleston’s newest drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working on a new project to improve infrastructure in Downtown Charleston. Flooded streets in the area can cut off nearly one quarter of the peninsula from fire stations, police departments, three major hospitals, and other vital services. The Spring/Fishburne flood...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze. It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling. The nonprofit also...
CHARITIES
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 7000 Bowen Pier Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than July 11, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2009125.
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Pride holds annual parade in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Floats and vehicles descended on the Holy City Saturday for The Charleston Pride Parade. The parade route began at Wragg Square on Ann Street and continued to King and Market Streets. Proceeds of the annual parade benefit Charleston Pride. Following the parade, the Ryder Hotel is...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SEWE announces new leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Eastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) Board of Directors on Wednesday announced upcoming changes in leadership. Effective July 1, current President and CEO Jimmy Huggins will step down from his role and transition into retirement. He will continue serving as a consultant for staff and the Board and has been elected an Emeritus Member of the Board.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: One of a Find Charleston opens new storefront on Johns Island

One of A Find Charleston Opens Storefront On Johns Island Local furniture and decor enthusiast Courtney Bukowsky expands business from the grid of Instagram to a brick and mortar showroom. Charleston, S.C. – Local businesswoman Courtney Bukowsky is expanding her business, One of A Find Charleston, to a renovated storefront...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Developers ready to start City House of Charleston

Phase 1 of City House Charleston, a mixed-use multi-parcel complex in downtown Charleston, is set to begin this summer. It is a project of Landmark Partners, which is working with Bello Garris Architects, SGA-NW Architecture and Rethink Studio Interior Design. The project in the French Quarter neighborhood will include 21...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Community rallies in support of Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from around the Lowcountry gathered at Burke High School Thursday to clear the school’s name after they said it was unfairly cast in a negative light thanks to the actions of an alumni. After former Burke athlete Deljavon Simmons (31) was arrested for...
charlestondaily.net

Meet Genevieve Drummond, owner of Hummingbird Clinical Consulting LLC in Charleston, SC, and learn about her personal journey and commitment to supporting the Lowcountry

Our mission is to optimize clinical efficiency while fostering a holistic approach to business development and clinical management. We believe that meeting the needs of the client is paramount in creating a lasting and trusting business relationship. Therefore, we make it a priority to understand the unique nature of your business and clearly identify your personal and professional goals. We are passionate and dedicated to improving patient care, clinical outcomes and business performance.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek mayor defends development after resident concerns

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek resident Lisa Berry has lived in the West Greenview Acres neighborhood since 2004. She describes her neighborhood as “pretty quiet,” besides occasional traffic. She found out about a planned development that could be built right next to her home and was...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Breeze Airways launches service from Charleston to Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways has added nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, its 20th destination from the Holy City. The low-fare airline now offers service from Charleston International Airport to Orlando International Airport. “We’re excited to connect our largest base, Charleston, with our newest destination, Orlando,” Breeze...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DHEC: Rabid cat, bat exposure confirmed in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says two people, one pet and a feral cat colony were exposed to rabies in Charleston County. A gray feral cat, who is part of a larger feral cat colony, found near Apple Street and Hickman Street...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

New owners, big plans: Restoration in store for Cat Island golf course closed since 2019

Plans to restore and revitalize the Cat Island golf course are under way with the recent purchase of the property by Virginia-based Resort Development Partners (RDP). The Cat Island Golf Club opened in the summer of 1985, but has struggled in recent years. Ownership of the property has changed hands several times, and the course, which has fallen into a state of disrepair, has been closed since 2019. It will be the focus of RDP’s revitalization efforts.
BEAUFORT, SC
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
LIFESTYLE

