A third planned 24-hour rail strike will go ahead today after a week of major disruption to Scotland’s train network.The RMT union has taken industrial action over a multi-year pay freeze and a lack of guarantee that there would be no compulsory redundancies across the network.Train services across the UK have been thrown into chaos after two planned strikes took place on Tuesday and Thursday, with services running on the days in between also facing major delays and cancellations.Train operators have strongly urged passengers to “only travel by train if necessary” this weekend and to check their journey in advance.Due...

TRAFFIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO