ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

AAA, mechanic sharing best way to save fuel as gas prices remain high

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IG8OR_0gJXA8Q400

CARMEL, Ind.– The national average per gallon is $4.98, down slightly but still high compared to just a few months ago. Those high prices at the pump are causing many drivers to wait until the last minute possible to fill up.

AAA is reporting a higher number of calls of drivers running out of gas on the side of the road. But how does that affect your car?

Mechanic and manager at Best One Carmel, Brett Bobrow, says running out of gas could lead to issues with your car!

When you run out of fuel it can be hard on the fuel pump, which could lead to bigger issues down the road.

Scammers targeting people seeking relief from high gas prices

Bobrow recommends drivers get routine maintenance, like replacing your filter or spark plugs, to keep your car running smoothly and avoid wasting gas.

“You should be checking air pressures once a month and oil changed every 3 to 5,000 miles depending on car manufacturers’ maintenance,” Bobrow said.

“One thing we want to remind people is we recommend not letting your gas tank go below a quarter of a tank,” said Lisa Wall, senior manager at AAA Hoosier Motor Club. “That’s going to put more pressure on your fuel pump and that could lead to more costly repair, so we recommend keeping that, as painful as it may be, above a quarter of a tank if possible”

Here are a few more ways you can make your tank go a little further!

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, fuel economy drops significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

If you’re driving in town, adjust speed to try and time the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration.

Inflation straining Hoosier wallets: Tips from financial experts

“We’re recommending people go out of there as much as possible when it comes to saving fuel,” Wall said. “Combining those trips, limit time you’re spending on the road, think when you’re on the road. If it’s during those peak times and you’re idling more, you’ll use for fuel. Be thoughtful when you’re going out could save you a little gas and maybe a little money.”

Minimize your air conditioning, plan ahead go accomplish multiple errands in one trip and choose the most efficient route.

Also make sure your tires are properly inflated and you don’t have unnecessary heavy or bulky items in your car that could weigh it down.

“Summer is typically your best time, most efficient. The car warms up faster, gets to operating temp faster and can typically use less fuel,” Bobrow said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
cbs4indy.com

AES Indiana customers could see nearly 19% rate increase this fall

INDIANAPOLIS – At a time when budgets are already tight, things could get worse for AES Indiana customers to the tune of a nearly 19% rate increase this fall. The utility company has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to approve its request for a rate hike. The request came to light Friday when AES filed its Fuel Adjustment Clause tracker. The clause allows utilities to adjust customer prices based on fluctuations in fuel costs.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

DHL expanding supply chain operations in Indiana

Germany-based DHL Supply Chain is expanding its presence in central Indiana by adding an eighth distribution facility and employing upwards of 400 workers. The contract logistics company will be opening a 980,000-square foot facility in Whiteland, off I-65 and Whiteland Road. The shipping company acquired the building from Kansas City-based...
WHITELAND, IN
WLFI.com

More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Gas Prices#Air Conditioning#Gas Tank#Fuel Pump#Best One Carmel#Aaa Hoosier Motor Club
Current Publishing

Vehicles illegally drive on Midland Trace Trail

As the City of Westfield expands its trails system, more residents are walking, running or cycling on the pedestrian trailways. But the city is also seeing in motorists illegally driving on trails, especially on the Midland Trace Trail. “For the most part, accidental driving on the trail, it does happen,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Land Trust acquires Johnson County land

The Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. has acquired 109 acres of forest land in southern Johnson County. The land trust says the environmentally significant land, known as Callon Hollow, is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including Indiana species of concern. The trust says the land includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
FOX59

Flash drought conditions pose concerns for Hoosier farmers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Farmers have already been dealt a tough hand this season between spring weather impacts, steep input costs and rising prices of products like diesel fuel, but now they have one more thing to worry about. The lack of rainfall combined with abnormally high temperatures is taking a toll quickly, causing conditions […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side. The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m. It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

First mixed-use project proceeds in Whiteland

Westfield-based Patch Development Inc. will soon begin work on a 159-acre mixed-use development in Whiteland, the first such project in the Johnson County town. The Daily Journal reports Gateway @ Whiteland will include residential, retail and restaurant space, as well as a large light industrial building. The Whiteland Plan Commission...
WHITELAND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 to close Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A planned bridge closure will force a detour of traffic on 146th Street this weekend, allowing crews to do some preventative maintenance. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will close Friday at 8 p.m., with it expected to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m. […]
rejournals.com

KennMar signs leases with four retailers for Indianapolis retail development

KennMar has signed leases with Dave’s Hot Chicken, Azzip Pizza, Starbucks and Panera for its College Park Crossing retail development on Depauw Boulevard in Indianapolis. Made up of 9.4 acres, the development includes four lots and three buildings: a free-standing 2,200-square-foot building fully leased to Starbucks, a 10,000-square-foot building that will be anchored by Panera and a 10,0000-square-foot building that will be leased by Dave’s Hot Chicken and Azzip Pizza.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy