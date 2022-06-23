ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

U.S. House Members Warned About Disinformation in Upcoming Campaigns

By Ariana Figueroa
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago
Experts on election security warned lawmakers during a U.S. House Administration Committee hearing on Wednesday of targeted disinformation campaigns that could occur in the upcoming midterm and presidential elections.

The panel of witnesses also stressed to members of the subcommittee on elections the dangers of conspiracy groups and their reach in sowing disinformation about election fraud.

Lisa Deeley, the chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, said she needed to have a personal police detail follow her around in 2020 because of threats.

“It was a scene that we had never seen in elections in Philadelphia before,” she told lawmakers.

Deeley said she needed protection because a site called the Buffalo Chronicle published an article about fake ballots cast for President Biden in Philadelphia. FactCheck.org says that it is a “dubious website” that published a claim without evidence that a union boss stuffed ballot boxes for Biden.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), said that because Republicans let the lie about the 2020 presidential election being stolen fester, “we’ve seen dedicated public servants from both parties pay the price.”

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.), said that this is not the first time targeted disinformation has been used in elections. She pointed to the 2016 election, where Black and Latino voters were targeted, receiving text messages that they could cast their vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on their phones instead of going to a voting location.

“Electoral lies do have consequences,” Fernandez said.

She asked Yosef Getachew, the Media & Democracy Program director at the government watchdog group Common Cause, how Congress can make sure that presidential electors are accurately certifying election results. The House panel looking at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is examining slates of pro-Trump “fake electors” in seven states.

Getachew said that Congress needs to tackle election reform, and pointed to Republican-led states that are enacting restrictive voting laws in response to the 2020 presidential election. Since 2021,18 states have passed 34 restrict­ive voting laws, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

He added that states are also moving to pass election interference laws that could change how elections are conducted and how results are determined. Six state legis­latures — Alabama, Arizona, Flor­ida, Geor­gia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma — have passed nine elec­tion inter­fer­ence laws, the Brennan Center for Justice found.

The ranking Republican on the panel, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), said there were more pressing issues to hold a hearing on and that the federal government should not be determining what is true and what is false.

“Americans are capable of forming their own opinions,” he said.

Steil criticized the Biden administration for trying to put together a Disinformation Governance Board within the Department of Homeland Security that aimed to combat disinformation. The board is currently on pause.

The chair of the House panel, Rep. G. K. Butterfield, a North Carolina Democrat, asked journalist Mike Rothschild, who reports on and researches conspiracy theories, what happens when people who believe in conspiracy theories are challenged with the truth.

Rothschild said that the subcommittee needed to take the threat seriously and that “people who believe these theories believe they are fighting a war between good and evil.”

“They truly believe they are divined to stop evil from winning, and we need to look at it in that lens,” he said. “This is light versus dark.”

The post U.S. House Members Warned About Disinformation in Upcoming Campaigns appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. Capitol riot probe to kick off with prime-time hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters enters a new phase next week, kicking off a series of public hearings with a prime-time presentation aimed at focusing attention on that day's violence. The House...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election.The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48 candidates running for the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Young, a Republican, held the seat for 49 years.The state Division of Elections released initial vote counts late Saturday from the election conducted primarily by mail. Saturday marked the first ballot count; additional counts are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday,...
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee releases new video ahead of third hearing on the Capitol riot

The Jan. 6 committee has released new surveillance footage that shows Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a private tour on Jan. 5, the day prior to the Capitol riot. A person in that group marched on the Capitol the following day. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discuss the significance of this new video.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
Ballotpedia News

Making sense of the US House special election in Alaska

Welcome to the Wednesday, June 22, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. All candidates in IL-03 Democratic primary complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Another look at Texas’ 34th Congressional District special election. Gross ends campaign for U.S. House. On June...
ALASKA STATE
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Who Said ‘Antifa’ Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Storming the Capitol

An Ohio man who claimed to believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “all Antifa” has pleaded guilty to storming the building. Stephen Michael Ayres, 39, admitted Wednesday to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6. He acknowledged that he had traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in order to attend Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, during which the former president told thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to “demand” that Congress not certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Rolling Stone

‘Late Show’ Staffers, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Arrested for Unlawful Entry at U.S. Capitol

Click here to read the full article. Seven Late Show With Stephen Colbert staffers — including the comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — were arrested Thursday night at a U.S. Capitol office building in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, the production team and Triumph puppeteer Robert Smigel were spotted around the Capitol filming a segment during the third day of the open Jan. 6 hearings; Triumph’s Twitter page also shared photos of the cigar-chomping dog on hand in the Capitol: If this Greg Jacob guy gets indicted he may be a flight risk #youseebecauseofhisenormousears pic.twitter.com/PTIgSuHGts — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Colbert explains story behind staffers' arrests on Capitol Hill

CBS's "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert didn't wait long Monday night to discuss the bizarre topic that everyone was waiting for him to address: the fact that multiple members of his production team, including the voice behind one very famous puppet, were arrested last week in Washington at the Longworth House Office Building and charged with unlawful entry.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Republican Lawmakers Sought Pre-Emptive Pardons From Trump Over Jan. 6 Attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican members of Congress including Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry contacted the White House to ask for pre-emptive pardons from then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to testimony at a congressional hearing on Thursday.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#2016 Election#Election Security#The Buffalo Chronicle#Factcheck Org#Republicans#Latino#Democratic
insideedition.com

Derrick Evans, Former WV Lawmaker, Sentenced to 3 Months for Storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Former West Virginia legislator Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has been sentenced to three months in prison. Evans, 37, went live on Facebook as mobs of Donald Trump supporters overran the Capitol. He could be seen shouting, “The revolution has started!” as he egged on rioters carrying poles, stolen police shields and fire extinguishers.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven staffers from the production team for CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were filming a comic segment with a salty canine puppet. Capitol Police arrested the seven people in a hallway of the Capitol building on Thursday night. Politico...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

A year later, some Republicans second-guess boycotting the Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The four hearings held in the past few weeks by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, with their clear, uninterrupted narratives about President Donald Trump’s effort to undercut the peaceful transfer of power, have left some pro-Trump Republicans wringing their hands with regret about a decision made nearly a year ago.
U.S. POLITICS
Navy Times

Navy reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys

A Navy Reserve sailor who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites told an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and has espoused anti-government and antisemitic ideologies, federal authorities said in court records unsealed on Thursday.
MCLEAN, VA
US News and World Report

Takeaways From Fourth Day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot Hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The fourth day of the hearings in the U.S. Congress on the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters featured testimony by election officials from the states of Arizona and Georgia. Here are five takeaways from the fourth of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
1000
Followers
638
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy