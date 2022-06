Prince Charles has reportedly called for the history of the transportation by slave traders of African people to be taught as widely as the Holocaust in the Britain.According to reports, the Prince of Wales believes the gap in Britons’ knowledge regarding the transatlantic slave trade must be bridged.A royal source told The Sunday Telegraph that Charles had noted that, “at a national level, we know and learn at school all about the Holocaust”.“That is not true of the transatlantic slave trade,” the source continued, adding: “There’s an acknowledgement that it needs to happen.”The source insisted, however, that the heir to...

