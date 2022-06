Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make -- and the way interest rates rise and fall has an impact on how much your home will cost you. As mortgage rates remain higher in 2022 than they were during the pandemic, partnering with the right mortgage lender is crucial to getting the best mortgage rate available to you. Here's what you need to know about how 30-year mortgage rates work, what factors affect them and how to find the best lenders for your specific financial situation.

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO