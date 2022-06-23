MM 6.23: Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg to participate in 2022 Big Ten Women’s Leadership Summit

Florida three-star athlete Joe Jackson took an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend and came away with a positive impression of the program. The three-star running back from Ridge Community (Davenport, FL) has been heavily recruited and he tells RutgersWire that he will be at Kansas State this weekend. He holds Power Five offers from programs such as Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Purdue among others. This week’s trip was a positive for Jackson. “It was great,” Jackson told RutgersWire. “The people there are great.” Last season, the class of 2023 running back had 1,011 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 10 games. RelatedWhat did Greg Schiano tell three-star Famah Toure on his Rutgers official visit? What stood out to Jackson was the relationship that he is building with the Rutgers football staff as well his potential positional coach, Andrew Aurich. “I have a good connection with the staff, especially coach Aurich,” Jackson said. The On3 Prediction Machine has this a two-horse race between Duke (44.7 percent) and Rutgers (38.7 percent). Louisville is projected as a distant third at 11.8 percent. Rutgers is recruiting Jackson as a running back.

