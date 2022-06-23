ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MM 6.23: Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg to participate in 2022 Big Ten Women’s Leadership Summit

By AndrewChodes
testudotimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten announced that the conference will host its first annual Women’s Leadership Summit in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Among the coaches invited was Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg. The event is taking place at the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, and...

www.testudotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups released, Iowa Hawkeyes set to host Georgia Tech

First reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Iowa men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes have won seven of their past nine Challenge games, including their last four. After last season’s thrilling 75-74 road triumph at Virginia, Iowa now owns a 9-12 overall mark in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Former Hawkeye guard Joe Toussaint banked home the game-winner with eight seconds remaining to propel Iowa past the Cavaliers that night inside John Paul Jones Arena. Jordan Bohannon knocked down 6-of-9 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Keegan Murray added...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quick reaction: Florida athlete Joe Jackson enjoyed official visit to Rutgers football

Florida three-star athlete Joe Jackson took an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend and came away with a positive impression of the program. The three-star running back from Ridge Community (Davenport, FL) has been heavily recruited and he tells RutgersWire that he will be at Kansas State this weekend. He holds Power Five offers from programs such as Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Purdue among others. This week’s trip was a positive for Jackson. “It was great,” Jackson told RutgersWire. “The people there are great.” Last season, the class of 2023 running back had 1,011 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 10 games. RelatedWhat did Greg Schiano tell three-star Famah Toure on his Rutgers official visit? What stood out to Jackson was the relationship that he is building with the Rutgers football staff as well his potential positional coach, Andrew Aurich. “I have a good connection with the staff, especially coach Aurich,” Jackson said. The On3 Prediction Machine has this a two-horse race between Duke (44.7 percent) and Rutgers (38.7 percent). Louisville is projected as a distant third at 11.8 percent. Rutgers is recruiting Jackson as a running back.
DAVENPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are things trending for Rutgers football with Famah Toure?

Famah Toure is certainly trending in the right direction, with an official visit this week to Rutgers football perhaps tipping the scale in favor of the in-state program. This week, Toure took an official visit to Rutgers. Toure is a class of 2023 wide receiver at Irvington High School (Irvington, N.J.). In early June, Toure was seen as a near lock for fellow Big Ten program Famah Toure. The On3 Prediction Machine had the Illini at 95 percent and Rutgers at just 2.7 percent. Now in their most recent update, Toure is at 52.7 percent. Illinois has slipped to 46.1 percent. According to Rivals, he is a three-star recruit with Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse and Vanderbilt along with Rutgers. RelatedRutgers football recruiting: Jake Guarnera gets first SEC offer, racks up multiple ACC offers in June Rivals ranks him as the No. 17 player in New Jersey in this recruiting cycle. This was a big recruiting week for Rutgers as they hosted several in-state players plus Pennsylvania prospects such as four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman and running back Braeden Wisloski.
IRVINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy