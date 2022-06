The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start until July 12-13, Amazon always offers early Prime Day deals in the weeks leading up to the big sales event. This year is no different, as Amazon has a bunch of Fire TVs on sale for big discounts ahead of Prime Day 2022. All of the TVs featured have Amazon's Fire TV service built in, so you're getting smart TV functionality and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services out of the box. We've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We'll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don't forget to check back on July 12 for big discounts on TVs outside of the Fire TV brand.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO