8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side.

The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m.

It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two miles.

One person was hurt, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

This story is developing and will be updated.

