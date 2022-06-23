ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side.

The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m.

It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two miles.

One person was hurt, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

This story is developing and will be updated.

