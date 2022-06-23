ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZXT High-performance Thermal Paste

By Julian Horsey
 2 days ago
PC builders may be interested to know that premium PC component manufacturer NZXT has this week launched their new high-performance thermal paste. Making it available to purchase in a 3g syringe priced at $10 and a 15g syringe priced at $20. The thermal paste features a...

GeekyGadgets

1.5TB microSD card introduced by Micron

If you are searching for an extra large microSD card for your camera, vehicle dash camera or action camera, you might be interested in the latest storage card created by Micron unveiled at this week’s Embedded World 2022 conference. The new i400-series of microSD cards are available in capacities from 64 MB to a massive 1.5 TB, the largest size microSD card storage size you can currently purchase.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Magnito Mouse magnetic mouse attaches to your tablet or laptop

If you are looking for a convenient way to carry a separate mouse with your laptop or tablet you might be interested in the Magnito Mouse. Equipped with magnets the mouse can magnetically attach itself to your tablet or laptop, enabling you to carry it with you wherever your travels may take you. Designed for ultra portability the magnetic mouse can be attached to the back of your tablet or laptop lid and provides both a mouse and remote controller perfect for presentations or simply extra productivity.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Serpent Canyon Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC specs leaked

More details have been leaked this week about the new Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC codenamed Serpent Canyon, designed to provide users with a compact gaming desktop PC. Details of the new compact desktop PC were posted via Baidu revealing that the system will be powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores, combining to offer 14 cores and 20 threads all supported by Intel Arc A770M discrete graphics.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Edge AIoT Platform for rugged industrial applications

If you are in the market for a rugged industrial Edge AIoT Platform you may be interested in a new system launched by ASRock Industrial this week in the form of the new iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake S) with R680E/H610 chipsets the Edge AIoT system offers a high memory capacity, rich I/Os and expandability, wide RF connectivity- 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 with real-time TSN/TCC. “The Series is an effective all-in-one consolidation for high-demanding workloads, tailor-made for mission-critical industrial applications such as factory automation, machine automation, robotic control, AI AOI, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and much more” explains ASRock.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

Samsung makes a lot of smartphones, tackling several price points, but their devices above $300 offer some of the best quality hardware and performance for the buck. It is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these devices have some great options priced below them. Thus, in this article, we will be going over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro €649

As well as announcing pricing for their new Book S 12.4″ and Smart Band 7 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has also announced the availability of their new Electric Scooter 4 Pro priced at €649. The latest addition to the companies electric scooter range is the most powerful to date and features a 700W motor capable of providing a top speed of 25 km/h.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

LG's latest flagship Atmos soundbar is now available for $1,799

LG has finally released the 2022 soundbars it introduced in January, and it won't surprise you to hear that you'll pay a hefty price for the attention-getting flagship model. The 9.1.5-channel S95QR (pictured above) costs $1,799 (already on sale for $1,499 at Amazon and LG) and stands out with an up-firing center channel as well as similarly vertical wireless rear speakers. A subwoofer is included, too. In theory, you'll have a better "perspective" with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio as well as clearer dialog. You can also expect HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode for gamers) as well as larger woofers and greater distances between speakers than previous models.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has announced its latest mobile processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, this new processor is designed to provide improved performance over the current Dimensity 9000. This new processor also brings a 5 percent improvement in processor performance and a 10 percent improvement in graphics performance. “Building on the success of...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

DevTerm portable terminal Raspberry Pi CM4 upgrade

Linux or Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a portable terminal might be interested in the DevTerm portable terminal which can now be powered by the versatile Raspberry Pi CM4. The term was originally designed to support either a custom dual or quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor module or a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3. Now the development team at Clockwork Pi also released a version supporting the RISC-V processor module.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi NAS with 60 HDDs combining to 1.2 Petabytes of storage

Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling has released a second part in the series about the creation of a huge Raspberry Pi NAS 60 HDD 1.2 Petabytes storage system and how you is now found a way to make all the hard drives run in a RAID configuration. Pi enthusiasts looking to build their very own Raspberry Pi NAS should start with a few less hard drives but use the project as inspiration to see what is possible using the small yet powerful Raspberry Pi mini PC.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

6 Gadget Projects That Look Good on Your Resume

Including gadget projects on your resume can help show potential employers a wide variety of your skills, including programming languages, electrical engineering, hardware and software knowledge, troubleshooting, creativity, and much more. It can sometimes be difficult to know how to list such projects on your resume, however. If you aren’t...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 fitness tracker for €50

After first unveiling their new Smart Band 7 fitness tracker back in May, Xiaomi has this week confirmed pricing throughout Europe of $50. Making available the Smart Band 7 with 1.62” full AMOLED high-resolution display available from European partners. The activity tracker is waterproof to 5ATM and can monitor...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro review

Samsung's sequel to its already-excellent ultralight laptop has improved on the original in virtually every area, from solid performance and a clean aesthetic to battery life that can keep going for as long as you do. +. Ultra-lightweight design. +. Gorgeous AMOLED display. +. Solid battery life. +. 12th-gen Intel...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New BMW M3 Touring shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new BMW M3 Touring and now we get to see the car in a new video from Shmee150. The video below gives us a good look at the design and some of the features of the new M3 Touring, it certainly looks like an interesting car.
CARS
Engadget

Blackmagic's second-gen Pocket Cinema Camera 6K has a larger battery and a lower price

Blackmagic is finally updating the base Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with some welcome (if not earth-shattering) refinements. The company has introduced the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 with features borrowed from the Pro model, including its larger battery, swivelling touchscreen and support for a 1,280 x 960 OLED viewfinder. You can record video for longer while improving the composition of your shots, to put it simply.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to create and setup a Gmail account

Google’s Gmail is one of the most popular email services available, this guide will show you how to create a Gmail account for your email. Gmail is a free service offered by Google and it is one of the most comprehensive free email offerings that are available in 2022. It can be used with a wide range of devices including the iPhone, Android Phones, PCs, Macs, and many more devices.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ 2-in-1 laptop from €699

This month Xiaomi has introduced its very first 2-in-1 laptop designed to “elevate your mobile work experience” and taking the form of the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” system. Equipped with a LCD touchscreen offering a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and 500 nits max brightness. The Xiaomi Book S 12.4” offers a 100% sRGB color gamut display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Buds wireless earbuds review

The OnePlus Nord Buds aren’t trying to be the best wireless earbuds, but they’re doing a great job being some of the best value earbuds with decent audio quality and battery life at a great price. OnePlus Nord Buds: Two-minute review. The OnePlus Nord Buds are keeping the...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

