NZXT High-performance Thermal Paste

If you are in the market for a rugged industrial Edge AIoT Platform you may be interested in a new system launched by ASRock Industrial this week in the form of the new iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake S) with R680E/H610 chipsets the Edge AIoT system offers a high memory capacity, rich I/Os and expandability, wide RF connectivity- 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 with real-time TSN/TCC. “The Series is an effective all-in-one consolidation for high-demanding workloads, tailor-made for mission-critical industrial applications such as factory automation, machine automation, robotic control, AI AOI, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and much more” explains ASRock.
