HASTINGS, Neb. — Despite doing enough on offense and defense for much of the night, Fremont put everything together in the eighth inning to take hold against Hastings and down the Sodbusters, 5-2. Nico Azpilcueta and Zech Samayoa both drove in two runs in the deciding inning, while Kai Taylor kept the Hastings bats at bay for most of his time on the hill, finishing with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO