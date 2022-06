WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a day dedicated to healthy eating for kids in Wilkes-Barre — Child Nutrition Day. For families, it's not just about eating but about education. "We know that to instill the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity. This is the time to do it so they are set up for success," said Brittany Shoemaker, director of Luzerne County Head Start.

