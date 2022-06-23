Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

Metallic glasses (MG) have attracted much attention due to their superior hardness and good corrosion resistance. However, designing new MG compositions is still a big challenge, and their integration into different systems is limited when they are in the shape of bulk materials. Here, we present a new method for the fabrication of MG in the form of microfibers which could greatly help them to be integrated within different systems. The newly proposed technique has the ability to form MG structure from commercially available alloy compositions thanks to its significantly improved quenching rate(~"‰108Â K.sâˆ’1). In this technique, individual melt droplets are ejected on a rotating wheel forming a thin film which are ruptured upon solidification leading to the formation of MG microfibers. In this regard, we have fabricated microfibers from a commercial DIN 1.4401 stainless-steel which could form a completely amorphous structure confirmed by DSC, XRD, and HRTEM. The fabricated MG microfibers show an increased hardness for more than two-fold from 3.5"‰Â±"‰0.17Â GPa for the as-received stainless-steel to 7.77"‰Â±"‰0.60Â GPa for the amorphous microfibers. Subsequent heat-treatment of the microfibers resulted in a nanocrystalline structure with the presence of amorphous regions when the hardness increases even further to 13.5"‰Â±"‰2.0Â GPa. We propose that confinement of both shear transformation zones and dislocations in the heat-treated MG microfibers plays a major role in enhancing strength.

