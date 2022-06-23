ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

By Annas Al-Sharabi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure...

Self-sustained electricity generator driven by the compatible integration of ambient moisture adsorption and evaporation

Generating sustainable electricity from ambient humidity and natural evaporation has attracted tremendous interest recently as it requires no extra mechanical energy input and is deployable across all weather and geography conditions. Here, we present a device prototype for enhanced power generation from ambient humidity. This prototype uses both heterogenous materials assembled from a LiCl-loaded cellulon paper to facilitate moisture adsorption and a carbon-black-loaded cellulon paper to promote water evaporation. Exposing such a centimeter-sized device to ambient humidity can produce voltages of around 0.78"‰V and a current of around 7.5 Î¼A, both of which can be sustained for more than 10 days. The enhanced electric output and durability are due to the continuous water flow that is directed by evaporation through numerous, negatively charged channels within the cellulon papers. The voltage and current exhibit an excellent scaling behavior upon device integration to sufficiently power commercial devices including even cell phones. The results open a promising prospect of sustainable electricity generation based on a synergy between spontaneous moisture adsorption and water evaporation.
Spintronic reservoir computing without driving current or magnetic field

Recent studies have shown that nonlinear magnetization dynamics excited in nanostructured ferromagnets are applicable to brain-inspired computing such as physical reservoir computing. The previous works have utilized the magnetization dynamics driven by electric current and/or magnetic field. This work proposes a method to apply the magnetization dynamics driven by voltage control of magnetic anisotropy to physical reservoir computing, which will be preferable from the viewpoint of low-power consumption. The computational capabilities of benchmark tasks in single MTJ are evaluated by numerical simulation of the magnetization dynamics and found to be comparable to those of echo-state networks with more than 10 nodes.
Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
Fabrication of stainless-steel microfibers with amorphous-nanosized microstructure with enhanced mechanical properties

Metallic glasses (MG) have attracted much attention due to their superior hardness and good corrosion resistance. However, designing new MG compositions is still a big challenge, and their integration into different systems is limited when they are in the shape of bulk materials. Here, we present a new method for the fabrication of MG in the form of microfibers which could greatly help them to be integrated within different systems. The newly proposed technique has the ability to form MG structure from commercially available alloy compositions thanks to its significantly improved quenching rate(~"‰108Â K.sâˆ’1). In this technique, individual melt droplets are ejected on a rotating wheel forming a thin film which are ruptured upon solidification leading to the formation of MG microfibers. In this regard, we have fabricated microfibers from a commercial DIN 1.4401 stainless-steel which could form a completely amorphous structure confirmed by DSC, XRD, and HRTEM. The fabricated MG microfibers show an increased hardness for more than two-fold from 3.5"‰Â±"‰0.17Â GPa for the as-received stainless-steel to 7.77"‰Â±"‰0.60Â GPa for the amorphous microfibers. Subsequent heat-treatment of the microfibers resulted in a nanocrystalline structure with the presence of amorphous regions when the hardness increases even further to 13.5"‰Â±"‰2.0Â GPa. We propose that confinement of both shear transformation zones and dislocations in the heat-treated MG microfibers plays a major role in enhancing strength.
This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
Giant Bacteria – 5,000 Times Bigger Than Normal – Discovered in Guadeloupe Mangroves

Though newly discovered bacteria are visible to the naked eye, microscopy reveals unexpected complexity. At first glance, the slightly murky waters in the tube look like a scoop of stormwater, replete with leaves, debris, and even lighter threads in the mix. But in the Petri dish, the thin vermicelli-like threads floating delicately above the leaf debris are revealed to actually be single bacterial cells, visible to the naked eye.
