Science

Effects of peroxidase and superoxide dismutase on physicochemical stability of fish oil-in-water emulsion

By Lijing Ke
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to maintain the physicochemical stability of oil emulsion has been one of the major challenges in food industry. Previously we reported the demulsification effects of catalase in the fish oil emulsion. In comparison, the influences of other two metal ion-containing oxidoreductases, horseradish peroxidase (HRP) and copper/zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD), on...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A high-resolution climate simulation dataset for the past 540 million years

The Phanerozoic Eon has witnessed considerable changes in the climate system as well as abundant animals and plant life. Therefore, the evolution of the climate system in this Eon is worthy of extensive research. Only by studying climate changes in the past can we understand the driving mechanisms for climate changes in the future and make reliable climate projections. Apart from observational paleoclimate proxy datasets, climate simulations provide an alternative approach to investigate past climate conditions of the Earth, especially for long time span in the deep past. Here we perform 55 snapshot simulations for the past 540 million years, with a 10-million-year interval, using the Community Earth System Model version 1.2.2 (CESM1.2.2). The climate simulation dataset includes global distributions of monthly surface temperatures and precipitation, with a 1Â° horizontal resolution of 0.9Â°"‰Ã—"‰1.25Â° in latitude and longitude. This open access climate dataset is useful for multidisciplinary research, such as paleoclimate, geology, geochemistry, and paleontology.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Dream of unlimited, clean nuclear fusion energy within reach

The old joke is that nuclear fusion is always 30 years away. Yet the dream of abundant clean energy is no laughing matter as we meet an ITER researcher to catch up on progress at the reactor facility. The Sun has fuelled life on Earth for billions of years, creating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science
Nature.com

High-entropy enhanced capacitive energy storage

Electrostatic dielectric capacitors are essential components in advanced electronic and electrical power systems due to their ultrafast charging/discharging speed and high power density. A major challenge, however, is how to improve their energy densities to effectuate the next-generation applications that demand miniaturization and integration. Here, we report a high-entropy stabilized Bi2Ti2O7-based dielectric film that exhibits an energy density as high as 182"‰J"‰cmâˆ’3 with an efficiency of 78% at an electric field of 6.35"‰MV"‰cmâˆ’1. Our results reveal that regulating the atomic configurational entropy introduces favourable and stable microstructural features, including lattice distorted nano-crystalline grains and a disordered amorphous-like phase, which enhances the breakdown strength and reduces the polarization switching hysteresis, thus synergistically contributing to the energy storage performance. This high-entropy approach is expected to be widely applicable for the development of high-performance dielectrics.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Near-ideal electromechanical coupling in textured piezoelectric ceramics

Electromechanical coupling factor, k, of piezoelectric materials determines the conversion efficiency of mechanical to electrical energy or electrical to mechanical energy. Here, we provide an fundamentalÂ approach to design piezoelectric materials that provide near-ideal magnitude of k, via exploiting the electrocrystallineÂ anisotropy through fabrication of grain-oriented or textured ceramics. Coupled phase field simulation and experimental investigation on <001> textured Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-Pb(Zr,Ti)O3 ceramics illustrate that k can reach same magnitude as that for a single crystal, far beyond the average value of traditional ceramics. To provide atomistic-scale understanding of our approach, we employ a theoretical model to determine the physical origin of k in perovskite ferroelectrics and find that strong covalent bonding between B-site cation and oxygen via d-p hybridization contributes most towards the magnitude of k. This demonstration of near-ideal k valueÂ in textured ceramics will have tremendous impact on design of ultra-wide bandwidth, high efficiency, high power density, and high stability piezoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mucin induces CRISPR-Cas defense in an opportunistic pathogen

Parasitism by bacteriophages has led to the evolution of a variety of defense mechanisms in their host bacteria. However, it is unclear what factors lead to specific defenses being deployed upon phage infection. To explore this question, we co-evolved the bacterial fish pathogen Flavobacterium columnare and its virulent phage V156 in presence and absence of a eukaryotic host signal (mucin) for sixteen weeks. The presence of mucin leads to a dramatic increase in CRISPR spacer acquisition, especially in low nutrient conditions where over 60% of colonies obtain at least one new spacer. Additionally, we show that the presence of a competitor bacterium further increases CRISPR spacer acquisition in F. columnare. These results suggest that ecological factors are important in determining defense strategies against phages, and that the phage-bacterium interactions on mucosal surfaces may select for the diversification of bacterial immune systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A nitrite-oxidising bacterium constitutively consumes atmospheric hydrogen

Chemolithoautotrophic nitrite-oxidising bacteria (NOB) of the genus Nitrospira contribute to nitrification in diverse natural environments and engineered systems. Nitrospira are thought to be well-adapted to substrate limitation owing to their high affinity for nitrite and capacity to use alternative energy sources. Here, we demonstrate that the canonical nitrite oxidiser Nitrospira moscoviensis oxidises hydrogen (H2) below atmospheric levels using a high-affinity group 2a nickel-iron hydrogenase [Km(app) = 32"‰nM]. Atmospheric H2 oxidation occurred under both nitrite-replete and nitrite-deplete conditions, suggesting low-potential electrons derived from H2 oxidation promote nitrite-dependent growth and enable survival during nitrite limitation. Proteomic analyses confirmed the hydrogenase was abundant under both conditions and indicated extensive metabolic changes occur to reduce energy expenditure and growth under nitrite-deplete conditions. Thermodynamic modelling revealed that H2 oxidation theoretically generates higher power yield than nitrite oxidation at low substrate concentrations and significantly contributes to growth at elevated nitrite concentrations. Collectively, this study suggests atmospheric H2 oxidation enhances the growth and survival of NOB amid variability of nitrite supply, extends the phenomenon of atmospheric H2 oxidation to an eighth phylum (Nitrospirota), and reveals unexpected new links between the global hydrogen and nitrogen cycles. Long classified as obligate nitrite oxidisers, our findings suggest H2 may primarily support growth and survival of certain NOB in natural environments.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Elucidation of radical- and oxygenate-driven paths in zeolite-catalysed conversion of methanol and methyl chloride to hydrocarbons

Understanding hydrocarbon generation in the zeolite-catalysed conversions of methanol and methyl chloride requires advanced spectroscopic approaches to distinguish the complex mechanisms governing C"“C bond formation, chain growth and the deposition of carbonaceous species. Here operando photoelectron photoion coincidence (PEPICO) spectroscopy enables the isomer-selective identification of pathways to hydrocarbons of up to C14 in size, providing direct experimental evidence of methyl radicals in both reactions and ketene in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction. Both routes converge to C5 molecules that transform into aromatics. Operando PEPICO highlights distinctions in the prevalence of coke precursors, which is supported by electron paramagnetic resonance measurements, providing evidence of differences in the representative molecular structure, density and distribution of accumulated carbonaceous species. Radical-driven pathways in the methyl chloride-to-hydrocarbons reaction(s) accelerate the formation of extended aromatic systems, leading to fast deactivation. By contrast, the generation of alkylated species through oxygenate-driven pathways in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction extends the catalyst lifetime. The findings demonstrate the potential of the presented methods to provide valuable mechanistic insights into complex reaction networks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A biosensing system employing nanowell microelectrode arrays to record the intracellular potential of a single cardiomyocyte

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Electrophysiological recording is a widely used method to investigate cardiovascular pathology, pharmacology and developmental biology. Microelectrode arrays record the electrical potential of cells in a minimally invasive and high-throughput way. However, commonly used microelectrode arrays primarily employ planar microelectrodes and cannot work in applications that require a recording of the intracellular action potential of a single cell. In this study, we proposed a novel measuring method that is able to record the intracellular action potential of a single cardiomyocyte by using a nanowell patterned microelectrode array (NWMEA). The NWMEA consists of five nanoscale wells at the center of each circular planar microelectrode. Biphasic pulse electroporation was applied to the NWMEA to penetrate the cardiomyocyte membrane, and the intracellular action potential was continuously recorded. The intracellular potential recording of cardiomyocytes by the NWMEA measured a potential signal with a higher quality (213.76"‰Â±"‰25.85%), reduced noise root-mean-square (~33%), and higher signal-to-noise ratio (254.36"‰Â±"‰12.61%) when compared to those of the extracellular recording. Compared to previously reported nanopillar microelectrodes, the NWMEA could ensure single cell electroporation and acquire high-quality action potential of cardiomyocytes with reduced fabrication processes. This NWMEA-based biosensing system is a promising tool to record the intracellular action potential of a single cell to broaden the usage of microelectrode arrays in electrophysiological investigation.
CHINA
Nature.com

Size-dependent aerosol iron solubility in an urban atmosphere

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 53 (2022) Cite this article. Size distribution of aerosol iron (Fe) concentration and solubility determines their environmental and health impacts but they are rarely reported. In this study, size-resolved aerosol particles were collected in Hangzhou, a Chinese megacity upwind of the Asian outflow to the Pacific Ocean. Total and dissolved Fe collected under non-haze, haze, and dust conditions were determined. Results show that total Fe concentrations displayed a unimodal distribution peaking at 3.2"“5.6"‰Î¼m under non-haze and dust conditions, but a bimodal distribution under the haze condition peaking at 3.2"“5.6"‰Î¼m and 0.32"“0.56"‰Î¼m. Dissolved Fe under the non-haze, haze, and dust conditions all displayed bimodal size distributions with one peak in the fine-mode (0.056"“1.0"‰Î¼m) fraction and one peak in the coarse-mode (>1.0 Î¼m) fraction. Fe enrichment factor in fine-mode particles under the haze condition is up to 17.8, suggesting a potential contribution from anthropogenic Fe. Fe solubility in total suspended particles under the haze condition (3.8%) is significantly higher than those under non-haze (2.6%) and particularly dust (0.5%) conditions. Furthermore, Fe solubilities in fine-mode particles under non-haze (10.8%) and haze (10.9%) conditions were much higher than those (1.5% and 2.4%) in coarse-mode particles. We found that Fe solubility was correlated positively with aerosol acidity and negatively with particle size from 0.32 to 5.6"‰Î¼m. Individual particle analysis further reveals that nanosized iron oxides were internally mixed with acidic sulfates/nitrates under the haze condition. Our results indicate that the strong size dependence of aerosol Fe solubility is associated with the differences in sources of aerosol Fe and its acidic processing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient transdermal delivery of functional protein cargoes by a hydrophobic peptide MTDÂ 1067

The skin has a protective barrier against the external environment, making the transdermal delivery of active macromolecules very difficult. Cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) have been accepted as useful delivery tools owing to their high transduction efficiency and low cytotoxicity. In this study, we evaluated the hydrophobic peptide, macromolecule transduction domain 1067 (MTD 1067) as a CPP for the transdermal delivery of protein cargoes of various sizes, including growth hormone-releasing hexapeptide-6 (GHRP-6), a truncated form of insulin-like growth factor-I (des(1-3)IGF-I), and platelet-derived growth factor BB (PDGF-BB). The MTD 1067-conjugated GHRP-6 (MTD-GHRP-6) was chemically synthesized, whereas the MTD 1067-conjugated des(1-3)IGF-I and PDGF-BB proteins (MTD-des(1-3)IGF-I and MTD-PDGF-BB) were generated as recombinant proteins. All the MTD 1067-conjugated cargoes exhibited biological activities identical or improved when compared to those of the original cargoes. The analysis of confocal microscopy images showed that MTD-GHRP-6, MTD-des(1-3)IGF-I, and MTD-PDGF-BB were detected at 4.4-, 18.8-, and 32.9-times higher levels in the dermis, respectively, compared to the control group without MTD. Furthermore, the MTD 1067-conjugated cargoes did not show cytotoxicity. Altogether, our data demonstrate the potential of MTD 1067 conjugation in developing functional macromolecules for cosmetics and drugs with enhanced transdermal permeability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonal structure, stability and dynamics of human memory B cells and circulating plasmablasts

Memory B cells persist for a lifetime and rapidly differentiate into antibody-producing plasmablasts and plasma cells upon antigen re-encounter. The clonal relationship and evolution of memory B cells and circulating plasmablasts is not well understood. Using single-cell sequencing combined with isolation of specific antibodies, we found that in two healthy donors, the memory B cell repertoire was dominated by large IgM, IgA and IgG2 clonal families, whereas IgG1 families, including those specific for recall antigens, were of small size. Analysis of multiyear samples demonstrated stability of memory B cell clonal families and revealed that a large fraction of recently generated plasmablasts was derived from long-term memory B cell families and was found recurrently. Collectively, this study provides a systematic description of the structure, stability and dynamics of the human memory B cell pool and suggests that memory B cells may be active at any time point in the generation of plasmablasts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Construction of a synthetic Saccharomyces cerevisiae pan-genome neo-chromosome

The Synthetic Yeast Genome Project (Sc2.0) represents the first foray into eukaryotic genome engineering and a framework for designing and building the next generation of industrial microbes. However, the laboratory strain S288c used lacks many of the genes that provide phenotypic diversity to industrial and environmental isolates. To address this shortcoming, we have designed and constructed a neo-chromosome that contains many of these diverse pan-genomic elements and which is compatible with the Sc2.0 design and test framework. The presence of this neo-chromosome provides phenotypic plasticity to the Sc2.0 parent strain, including expanding the range of utilizable carbon sources. We also demonstrate that the induction of programmable structural variation (SCRaMbLE) provides genetic diversity on which further adaptive gains could be selected. The presence of this neo-chromosome within the Sc2.0 backbone may therefore provide the means to adapt synthetic strains to a wider variety of environments, a process which will be vital to transitioning Sc2.0 from the laboratory into industrial applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sizing up DNA nanostructure assembly with native mass spectrometry and ion mobility

Recent interest in biological and synthetic DNA nanostructures has highlighted the need for methods to comprehensively characterize intermediates and end products of multimeric DNA assembly. Here we use native mass spectrometry in combination with ion mobility to determine the mass, charge state and collision cross section of noncovalent DNA assemblies, and thereby elucidate their structural composition, oligomeric state, overall size and shape. We showcase the approach with a prototypical six-subunit DNA nanostructure to reveal how its assembly is governed by the ionic strength of the buffer, as well as how the mass and mobility of heterogeneous species can be well resolved by careful tuning of instrumental parameters. We find that the assembly of the hexameric, barrel-shaped complex is guided by positive cooperativity, while previously undetected higher-order 12- and 18-mer assemblies are assigned to defined larger-diameter geometric structures. Guided by our insight, ion mobility-mass spectrometry is poised to make significant contributions to understanding the formation and structural diversity of natural and synthetic oligonucleotide assemblies relevant in science and technology.
SCIENCE

