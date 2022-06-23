ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Carboranes in drug discovery, chemical biology and molecular imaging

By Anita Marfavi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere exists a paucity of structural innovation and limited molecular diversity associated with molecular frameworks in drug discovery and biomolecular imaging/chemical probe design. The discovery and exploitation of new molecular entities for medical and biological applications will necessarily involve voyaging into previously unexplored regions of chemical space. Boron clusters, notably the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elucidation of radical- and oxygenate-driven paths in zeolite-catalysed conversion of methanol and methyl chloride to hydrocarbons

Understanding hydrocarbon generation in the zeolite-catalysed conversions of methanol and methyl chloride requires advanced spectroscopic approaches to distinguish the complex mechanisms governing C"“C bond formation, chain growth and the deposition of carbonaceous species. Here operando photoelectron photoion coincidence (PEPICO) spectroscopy enables the isomer-selective identification of pathways to hydrocarbons of up to C14 in size, providing direct experimental evidence of methyl radicals in both reactions and ketene in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction. Both routes converge to C5 molecules that transform into aromatics. Operando PEPICO highlights distinctions in the prevalence of coke precursors, which is supported by electron paramagnetic resonance measurements, providing evidence of differences in the representative molecular structure, density and distribution of accumulated carbonaceous species. Radical-driven pathways in the methyl chloride-to-hydrocarbons reaction(s) accelerate the formation of extended aromatic systems, leading to fast deactivation. By contrast, the generation of alkylated species through oxygenate-driven pathways in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction extends the catalyst lifetime. The findings demonstrate the potential of the presented methods to provide valuable mechanistic insights into complex reaction networks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Archiving the genomic and genetic resources of glaciers

The Tibetan glacier genome and gene catalog includes 3,241 metagenome-assembled or cultured genomes spanning 30 phyla and over 25 million genes encoding non-redundant proteins. This catalog provides a wealth of resources for archiving glacier microbial diversity and bioprospecting for bioactive compounds, as well as a platform for global comparison of glacier microbiomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30241-7, published online 10 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work when describing the state of the art of the subject. This has been added as reference [24,25,26] at: 'It has been generally assumed that the hydrogen adsorption/desorption process is responsible for this peak, although some results suggest that OH adsorption can also be involved in these processes22-24. Indeed, DFT results suggest that cation coadsorption with OH is responsible for the observed voltammetric behaviour25,26.' This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why public engagement is important for neuroscientists

What's the point of public engagement? Why can't we just be neuroscience researchers? In this Comment I will argue that communicating our science is a key aspect of being a neuroscientist and that our science can be enriched by this. Public interest in science is the reason that Albermarle Street...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

