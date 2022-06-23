ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Riddle New Library Trustee

By Eric Criswell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWC Judge-Executive Mike Anderson on Wednesday swore in...

Update on Courthouse Clean Up

The Courthouse remains closed to the public at this time, County Judge, Mike Anderson issued this update on social media:. 1. Met with KACO insurance adjuster this am and completed walk thru led by Servpro rep. 2. Basement still some water but mostly need boxes and old records reviewed and...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Wayne County Board of Education Continues Contract with Insurance Agency

The Wayne County Board of Education met for a special called meeting on Thursday, June 23 to discuss two items of business. They agreed to continue a contract with Assured Partners NL Insurance Agency, Inc. for property, equipment, liability, auto, and workers compensation insurance for the 2022-23 school year. The school will be covered by Liberty Mutual Insurance.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Unemployment Rates Up in Wayne and Surrounding Counties

The latest unemployment statistics show unemployment rates up in Wayne and all four neighboring counties. The Wayne County rate was 4.6% which is up from 4.2% in April. McCreary County’s rate is 4.7%, Russell County at 4.5%, Pulaski is 4.2%, and Clinton County has an unemployment rate of 3.9%
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Faith Allyson Jenkins

Faith Allyson Jenkins, age 26, of Somerset, formerly of Monticello, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea. Her children, Abigail Lillian Jenkins and Daisy Ray Jenkins. Her parents, Michael Kraschel and Treva Muscari. 2 brothers, Michael Anthony Kraschel, Jr. and Jack Wyatt Muscari. 1 sister,...
MONTICELLO, KY
A couple of local residents indicted in Adair Co.

A couple of Russell County residents were recently indicted by an Adair County Grand Jury, according to court records. Michael G. White, of Russell Springs, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, third or subsequent offense (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police second degree, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, and no or expired license plate tags.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Hall Enters Plea to Downtown Fires

45-year-old, Joey Wayne Hall appeared in Wayne District Court Monday with Judge, James Lawson presiding. Hall has been charged with 2 felony counts of arson and other misdemeanor offenses in connection with the fires Friday morning in downtown Monticello. Hall was appointed a public defender, he entered a plea of...
MONTICELLO, KY
Fire Department Hosts Girl Scouts

Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on N Main Street with Monticello Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Wayne County EMS. The department was later activated for a fire alarm on Kendrick Avenue. We assisted with some follow-up investigation into the Downtown fire this afternoon. Our highlight of the day was hosting Girl Scout Troop 2571 at the firehouse as they were working on their Safety Badges! Wayne County EMS personnel Danny Hicks (also a firefighter) and Ginger Smith assisted with teaching some basic first aid to the Troop as Fire personnel talked about fire safety and using 911 to get help in an emergency.
MONTICELLO, KY
Several Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Durango T. Shelton of Nancy, Ky. was arrested for burglary-2nd degree and terroristic threatening-3rd degree. Adam Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for disorderly conduct-2nd degree, menacing and resisting arrest. Ricky D. Bell of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for operating a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs man arrested in Adair County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Adair County late Thursday night. Brandon Crawhorn, age 37, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license, disregarding a stop sign, and other traffic violations. Crawhorn was arrested by Deputy Chandler Staten with the Adair County Sheriff’s...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
CLINTON COUNTY CHARGES FILED

(CARLYLE) A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man, who went on a two-state crime spree after murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-64, now faces 30 criminal counts in Clinton County Court in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion that brought the ordeal to an end in rural Carlyle. The charges allege that on December 29th of last year, Ray Tate secretly confined two persons against their will at a residence in rural Carlyle while armed, plus he’s also accused of discharging the firearms. The 30 counts include nine of Class X aggravated kidnapping, four of Class X home invasion, three of residential burglary, one of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one of aggravated battery, six of aggravated unlawful restraint, and three of reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate previously plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for charges stemming from the murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Tate has since filed a handwritten motion from his cell at the Menard Correctional Center seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and that his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole be vacated due to coercion and threats by police, no adequate representation, and for not being competent. A hearing on the motion will be held next Tuesday, June 28th, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Fairfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Police Searching For Stolen Vehicles In Knox County

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are currently asking for the public’s assistance in finding two stolen vehicles. The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, which was stolen off of RT 6 in the Gray area on June 22nd. The second vehicle, a 2016 Harley Davidson, was stolen on Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23rd.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
SOMERSET, KY
TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers. WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months. WonderWorks offers a variety of fun, engaging activities that will keep kids learning all summer long. Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation. Updated: 5...
BREAKING: Crews fighting fire in downtown Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are continuing to battle a large fire in downtown Monticello. According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3 AM Friday morning. The fire chief says the fire is contained, but not extinguished. One person was hurt in the fire...
MONTICELLO, KY
Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY
Man Arrested and Charged in Connection to Friday’s Fire

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Sunday (June 26), Joey Wayne Hall, 45, of Monticello, was taken into custody by MPD Lt. Josh Asberry on a Wayne District Court warrant charging him with two counts of Arson 1st Degree in connection with fires set during the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, that destroyed what is known as the “Wray building” and seriously damaged adjacent structures in downtown Monticello, including the Wayne County Courthouse.
MONTICELLO, KY
Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on multiple drug trafficking charges and the obtainment of a search warrant for his residence. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 6:43 pm Deputies Jerry Coffey and Derek Dennis...
MONTICELLO, KY
Corbin Police Department looking for theft suspect

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Corbin Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is accused of taking more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Belk department store. If you have any information, you can call 606-528-1122.
CORBIN, KY

