South Africa v Wales: Springboks await for Wayne Pivac's side

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Siya Kolisi lifted the World Cup in 2019, it marked the culmination of a journey that had begun 518 days earlier. The then head coach Rassie Erasmus was taking charge of his first match and handed out 13 new caps in a June 2018 encounter with Wales in Washington...

Daily Mail

England 5-1 Holland: Lionesses continue Euro 2022 preparations with an impressive win at Elland Road as Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp all net in thumping victory over defending champions

The first real test of England’s character under Sarina Wiegman was passed with flying colours as they came from behind to emphatically beat the Netherlands 5-1 in their second warm-up game for the European Championship. This was the first time England had trailed under Wiegman, but they did so...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Enthralling England rally again as they take charge of the third Test against New Zealand after late wickets left the tourists teetering at Headingley... with Matthew Potts and Jack Leach both striking to keep series whitewash alive

Having shown themselves to be supreme finishers with the bat at the beginning of Brendon McCullum’s tenure, England showed they can start pretty spectacularly with the ball too. Twice during a rain-hit third evening session at Headingley, they took wickets with the opening deliveries of a new passage of...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates as Matthew Potts and Jack Leach strike

England’s entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand.The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes’ side in recent weeks.England were 94 behind at that point and were staring at the kind of equation that could easily challenge their optimistic outlook. But their bowlers hunted as a pack to reduce the Kiwis to 168 for five at stumps, just 137 ahead, raising the roof at this famously raucous venue as they went.Re-live all the latest live coverage of today’s match with our live blog below: Read More Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at HeadingleyJonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’Jack Leach pleased with good luck but admits freak dismissal no collector’s item
SPORTS
The Independent

Ireland vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from India in Ireland 2022

Follow live coverage of Ireland vs India from the India in Ireland 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
BBC

Cost of living threat to swimming pools, says survey

Swimming pools in Wales are facing an "existential threat" as heating costs rocket with the cost of living crisis. A survey by ActiveUK, which promotes leisure services, warned almost 80% of pools could shut because of fuel costs. Community-run leisure centre Calon Tysul, in Llandysul, Ceredigion, has already made service...
MATT ADAMS
BBC

Did Nazi Rudolf Hess have a family link to Wales?

When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
U.K.

