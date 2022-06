NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man must report to jail next month after he admitted to participating in illegal drug activity with another man in the borough. Jason Robert Edwards, 43, of the 900 block of West Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy to engage in possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with incidents that occurred between October and December 2019.

