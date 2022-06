A new report provides a road map and emissions data for Pittsburgh suburbs that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017 the city of Pittsburgh released its third comprehensive plan to reduce its climate emissions. But it’s often difficult for many smaller communities to produce their own plans, according to the Congress of Neighboring Communities in Allegheny County. So only a couple of the 130 municipalities in the county have since followed suit.

