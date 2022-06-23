ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

School safety bill to be signed into law in New York

By Kiran Dhillon, AJ Jondonero
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to sign legislation that aims to strengthen school building safety into law Thursday morning.

The bill is called Alyssa’s Law. It requires New York school districts to at least consider installing silent panic alarm systems in schools.

Alyssa’s Law has already passed in New Jersey and Florida and has been championed by the group Make our Schools Safe , which was founded by Lori and Illan Alhadeff, a couple who previously lived in North Jersey.

Their daughter Alyssa was just 14 years old when she was killed in a mass shooting at her school in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Seventeen people were killed that day.

Alyssa’s parents said the installation of silent panic alarms that are linked to law enforcement are integral to getting victims who are in a crisis situation help as soon as possible.

The bill comes as news the Uvalde school district’s police chief Pete Arredondo was just placed on administrative leave. This is in response to allegations there were mistakes made in the police’s response to the mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead last month in Texas.

Hochul will sign the bill at 10:30 a.m.

