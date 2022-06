Wisconsin doctors are scrambling to figure out how to approach reproductive care after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Without the landmark decision that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion, Wisconsin providers are likely bound by a 19th century ban on nearly all abortions that's still on the books. But many aren't sure exactly what that means for how they can advise and treat patients around pregnancy in 2022.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO