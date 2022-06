With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, the decision now leaves the rights of women to get an abortion up to each individual state to decide. That basically ends a woman’s right to choose in Wisconsin, where a law created in 1849 — the year after becoming a state and before women had the right to vote — bans abortions completely, except to save the mother’s life.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO