Serena Williams said there were moments when she doubted whether she would return to professional tennis after her leg injury at last year's Wimbledon. The 40-year-old returned for the first time since that injury on Tuesday for the doubles tournament at Eastbourne International. Williams and doubles partner Ons Jabeur of Tunisia defeated Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech player Maria Bouzková in three sets, according to CNN.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO