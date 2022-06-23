Prairie Trails Club Asks for Representation from North Judson Town Council on Working Group
By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
2 days ago
Steve Lucas and Larry Wickert from the Prairie Trails Club appeared before the North Judson Town Council this week seeking a representative of the council to serve on a working group for a proposed trail...
The North Judson Town Council members recently decided to switch trash and recycling haulers and brought up a services agreement during their meeting this week. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said there were some things in the agreement after receiving it in the middle of last week concerning fuel costs and other matters. Rowe hopes to have some questions answered in a special meeting set for Monday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. CT where the council members can put their final approval on the contract before Waste Management begins work in July.
The Knox Board of Works members opened another round of bids for the demolition of the Knox Moose Lodge Wednesday morning. The project was re-bid after the previous contractor selected to do the project would not sign a contract due to a delay in a federal requirement of a SAM registration and SAM number and the late release of the funds for the project.
The Starke County 4-H Fair is a few weeks earlier this year, but the same pride is being put into the projects and events at the annual event. 4-H projects are being entered Saturday and Sunday at the Fairgrounds in Hamlet, with the Exhibit Building open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. CT and then Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT.
The week-long Pulaski County 4-H Fair gets underway today. 4-H participants will continue to enter exhibits throughout the day. 4-H public speaking begins at 1 p.m. and open class exhibits can be entered at 5:30 p.m. The Winamac Park Board is sponsoring a movie night in the Winamac Town Park at 8:30 p.m. ET.
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Warsaw is upgrading the Center Lake Recreation Trail and the Center Lake Pavilion. These projects would not be possible without the community’s generosity, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the waterfront in Warsaw for many years to come. “This is a trail...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of N. Main Street is expected to reopen on Saturday. The section of N. Main St. from McKinley Ave. to Catalpa Dr. has been blocked off due to emergency water main repairs that started on Monday. Now, the city says the road will reopen...
7 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Country Concert on Stone Lake Beach. 7:30 p.m. – Brent Terhune Comedy Show at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. 10am – 4pm AquaX PWC Boat Races – Stone Lake Beach. 5pm – 8pm Kayak Canoe Paddle, Stone Lake Beach...
Strike up the band! Light up the sky! It’s time to celebrate America’s 246th year! There’s no better place to mark everyone’s favorite summer holiday than in the heart of the U.S. – the Michigan City/LaPorte area of Northwest Indiana. Huge parades, spectacular fireworks, and more celebrations are on tap.
The Food Finders Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Pulaski County Friday, June 24 at the Goble GMC Lot at 41West and 100 North in Winamac. According to the Food Finders website, the truck provides at least 7,500 pounds of food to each location, which is enough for 140 families to receive 40-50 pounds of food. Each truckload typically includes a variety of products such as frozen meat, canned goods, produce, baked goods, and laundry soap.
The Constellation of Starke Creatives Network is hosting an Art in the Park event at Norwayne Field in North Judson Saturday (June 25) from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT. A variety of local vendors will have several unique items on display. Richard Shepperd will showcase wood creations from local...
Bowling has a long and rich history that dates back to at least 3000 B.C. The most modern version of the game, “ninepins,” started becoming popular in the mid-1800s. However, it wasn’t until after the formation of the American Bowling Congress in 1895 that the game began to develop some standardization. After the Brunswick Corporation began creating bowling equipment in 1914, the game truly started gaining popularity. This continued until pinspotter technology, which streamlined the process of setting up pins, was developed in 1951. That ushered in the golden age of bowling.
A tractor crash in Porter County landed a man in a South Bend hospital. Indiana State Police say Harold Johns was mowing grass eastbound along the north ditch of I-94 when his tractor stopped because of a bridge in the way. Johns tried to make a U-turn to get back...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, emergency crews responded to a house fire in South Bend. Crews were called to a home on Bergan Street, which is just west of Portage Avenue. Officials say everyone who was in the home made it out, and no injuries were reported. The...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews recovered a body that was discovered in the St. Joseph River on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. Officials say the body was found by a fisherman. The body was recovered...
A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that was backing out of a driveway. The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at a home in the 24000 block of County Road 24. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 51-year-old Goshen man was...
Parents and guardians whose children go to Merrillville schools will see a change in start and dismissal times in the 2022-23 school year, school officials announced today. According to Superintendent Nicholas Brown, Ed.S., the national shortage of school bus drivers has hit home at Merrillville Community School Corporation. “Throughout the 2021-22 school year, our human resource and transportation departments have worked to find solutions to this major issue,” Brown said. “We have purchased local advertising, participated in job fairs, and increased the starting pay for bus drivers so we could attract additional drivers for the 2022-23 school year.” Brown said instead of waiting and hoping the corporation will hire more bus drivers by the beginning of the school year, schools’ start and dismissal times will change in order to safely accommodate the number of children who require school transportation.” Here is a link to the full announcement at the Merrillville Community Schools website.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
DENVER, IN- Due to the ongoing construction throughout the town of Denver the Denver Lions Club, which sponsors the annual Denver Days Festival, has come to the decision to cancel the Denver Days Festival this year. Please follow Denver Days Sponsored by Denver Lions Club on Facebook for further information.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a 100-year-old man from northwest Indiana who served his country in World War II.Now, the town of Griffith wants him to help his neighbors once again, this time with a very special role in their upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports on his preparations for a very big day.Wes Schafer is picking out his 4th of July outfit with the help of his son Terry. But this won't be your average Independence Day for Wes. The World War II veteran has accepted a special role this year. "I just sit here and wait...
