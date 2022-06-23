North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves Contracts

Parents and guardians whose children go to Merrillville schools will see a change in start and dismissal times in the 2022-23 school year, school officials announced today. According to Superintendent Nicholas Brown, Ed.S., the national shortage of school bus drivers has hit home at Merrillville Community School Corporation. “Throughout the 2021-22 school year, our human resource and transportation departments have worked to find solutions to this major issue,” Brown said. “We have purchased local advertising, participated in job fairs, and increased the starting pay for bus drivers so we could attract additional drivers for the 2022-23 school year.” Brown said instead of waiting and hoping the corporation will hire more bus drivers by the beginning of the school year, schools’ start and dismissal times will change in order to safely accommodate the number of children who require school transportation.” Here is a link to the full announcement at the Merrillville Community Schools website.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO