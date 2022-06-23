ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Judson, IN

North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves Contracts

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Judson-San Pierre School Board approved Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin’s contract for the next three years. The contract is for 2022-2023 through 2024-2025. The basic salary in the first year will be $110,000 with a $2,000 increase in both of the two years that follow. The board will pay for...

