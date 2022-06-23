Pulaski County CDC Executive Director Proposes Redevelopment Commission, Restructuring CDC
By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
2 days ago
Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer recently proposed to the Pulaski County Commissioners and Pulaski County Council the initiation of a Redevelopment Commission in Pulaski County. He noted that housing projects could be more affordable if a TIF District was established through...
The Knox Board of Works members opened another round of bids for the demolition of the Knox Moose Lodge Wednesday morning. The project was re-bid after the previous contractor selected to do the project would not sign a contract due to a delay in a federal requirement of a SAM registration and SAM number and the late release of the funds for the project.
The North Judson Town Council members recently decided to switch trash and recycling haulers and brought up a services agreement during their meeting this week. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said there were some things in the agreement after receiving it in the middle of last week concerning fuel costs and other matters. Rowe hopes to have some questions answered in a special meeting set for Monday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. CT where the council members can put their final approval on the contract before Waste Management begins work in July.
Steve Lucas and Larry Wickert from the Prairie Trails Club appeared before the North Judson Town Council this week seeking a representative of the council to serve on a working group for a proposed trail extension through the town to the English Lake area. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said pieces of...
The week-long Pulaski County 4-H Fair gets underway today. 4-H participants will continue to enter exhibits throughout the day. 4-H public speaking begins at 1 p.m. and open class exhibits can be entered at 5:30 p.m. The Winamac Park Board is sponsoring a movie night in the Winamac Town Park at 8:30 p.m. ET.
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Warsaw is upgrading the Center Lake Recreation Trail and the Center Lake Pavilion. These projects would not be possible without the community’s generosity, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the waterfront in Warsaw for many years to come. “This is a trail...
The Starke County 4-H Fair is a few weeks earlier this year, but the same pride is being put into the projects and events at the annual event. 4-H projects are being entered Saturday and Sunday at the Fairgrounds in Hamlet, with the Exhibit Building open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. CT and then Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT.
The Food Finders Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Pulaski County Friday, June 24 at the Goble GMC Lot at 41West and 100 North in Winamac. According to the Food Finders website, the truck provides at least 7,500 pounds of food to each location, which is enough for 140 families to receive 40-50 pounds of food. Each truckload typically includes a variety of products such as frozen meat, canned goods, produce, baked goods, and laundry soap.
Parents and guardians whose children go to Merrillville schools will see a change in start and dismissal times in the 2022-23 school year, school officials announced today. According to Superintendent Nicholas Brown, Ed.S., the national shortage of school bus drivers has hit home at Merrillville Community School Corporation. “Throughout the 2021-22 school year, our human resource and transportation departments have worked to find solutions to this major issue,” Brown said. “We have purchased local advertising, participated in job fairs, and increased the starting pay for bus drivers so we could attract additional drivers for the 2022-23 school year.” Brown said instead of waiting and hoping the corporation will hire more bus drivers by the beginning of the school year, schools’ start and dismissal times will change in order to safely accommodate the number of children who require school transportation.” Here is a link to the full announcement at the Merrillville Community Schools website.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man found near the Tippecanoe River on June 18. Police identified 38-year-old Martez Roberts of Benton Harbor as the victim. Roberts was reported missing on June 10. The investigation into his death is...
7 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Country Concert on Stone Lake Beach. 7:30 p.m. – Brent Terhune Comedy Show at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park. 10am – 4pm AquaX PWC Boat Races – Stone Lake Beach. 5pm – 8pm Kayak Canoe Paddle, Stone Lake Beach...
UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they said is armed and dangerous. Police said 41-year-old Matthew J. Gilbert entered a home Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 south. Police said Gilbert was armed and attempting to find more firearms and money.
KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is calling Friday a “historic day for our nation” after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion protection case Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Supreme Court overturned the...
A tractor crash in Porter County landed a man in a South Bend hospital. Indiana State Police say Harold Johns was mowing grass eastbound along the north ditch of I-94 when his tractor stopped because of a bridge in the way. Johns tried to make a U-turn to get back...
DENVER, IN- Due to the ongoing construction throughout the town of Denver the Denver Lions Club, which sponsors the annual Denver Days Festival, has come to the decision to cancel the Denver Days Festival this year. Please follow Denver Days Sponsored by Denver Lions Club on Facebook for further information.
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A burglary investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of a 24-yearold Plymouth man recently, according to police. On June 13, a trooper initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a workshop and office of a Fulton County business at 8230 S. 100 West rural Rochester had allegedly been burglarized, according to state police.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal accident in the 3,000 block of State Road 39 in rural Scipio Township Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. CT where a Michigan City woman lost her life. Police say 32-year-old Ricquelle M. Wren of Michigan City was northbound on...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.
