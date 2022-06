Kim Stanley Robinson is prolific. The author has published 20 novels since the early '80s, each of which is rich in prose that immerses us into both its detailed worlds and the complex minds of its characters. Many of Robinson's books have ascended into the firmament of modern sci-fi, especially his breakthrough trilogy (Red Mars, Green Mars, Blue Mars) about what human colonization of the red planet might look like. In 2020's The Ministry for the Future, which made Barack Obama's list of his favorite books from that year, Robinson used sci-fi's speculative nature to explore possible climate change solutions.

