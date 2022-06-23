ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham ready to sell Harry Winks; Everton & Leicester among interested clubs

By Sean Walsh & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tottenham are happy...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Winks
90min

Martin Braithwaite considering offers from MLS & Middle East

FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is considering potential moves to Major League Soccer and the Middle East, 90min understands. Braithwaite has two years remaining on his current Barcelona deal but it's thought the club want the 31-year-old to leave much sooner than that - either securing a loan transfer this summer or paying the rest of his contract to get him off the books.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham#Everton Leicester#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy