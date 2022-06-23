ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pheasant Hunters Bagged 375,000 Rooster Pheasants in 2021

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Des Moines) Iowa hunters bagged an estimated 375,000 roosters during the 2021 hunting season, the most since 2008.

Brian Hickman, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Supervisor in Southwest Iowa says upland bird populations are driven by two main factors, habitat, small grains, grass or alfalfa, and weather.

Hickman says history shows upland bird populations never go up when it snows 25-inches or more during a winter season. Any amount under that number leads to increased populations of Pheasant and Quail.

Hickman expects to see a bump in the Pheasant and Quail populations in the southern part of the state due to the mild conditions this past winter

Hickman says that the nesting weather outlook model offers a positive upland bird population count this fall and winter. DNR officials still expect the highest Pheasant and Quail populations to show up in the northern and western regions.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor allows deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair to hold ‘Sensory Friendly’ morning

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair is known for its unique sights and sounds during its summer run — but this year the iconic event is going to tone it down for part of a day. State Fair spokesperson, Mindy Williamson, says they are planning their first ever “Sensory-Friendly Morning” at the Fair, which will cater to children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders. She says they’re going to “calm things down a bit” by turning down the lights and sounds in the thrill park areas, opening some buildings early, and holding “smaller activities” with fewer people. The goal for Sensory-Friendly Morning is to enable families who have a child or adult member with special needs to visit, explore, and enjoy the Fair. It’s scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, August 17th.
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
IOWA STATE
