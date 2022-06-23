ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man files lawsuit, says civil rights were violated during BLM protest

By Kevin Freeman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rA8Nm_0gJX1G6h00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a lawsuit more than two years in the making. A Cleveland man says his civil rights were violated during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest downtown.

The plaintiff says a sheriff’s deputy shot him in the head with a projectile while he was passing out water during a peaceful demonstration. Now, he’s suing Cuyahoga County.

Jim Tressel stepping down as YSU President

“I was standing right over there by that slab of concrete on top of that hill when you could see that the police just started the force,” said Conor O’Boyle.

O’Boyle says he and some friends attended the May 30, 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Cleveland days after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“We were down here passing out water and food, you know, granola bars, fruit to protesters,” he said.

He says, all of a sudden, the protest against police brutality in front of the justice center turned into chaos.

“The cops started pushing and shoving and then, all of a sudden, you hear explosions. It was like a war zone and it was terrifying,” said O’Boyle.

O’Boyle says it sounded like bombs were going off and he saw sheriff’s deputies, who were guarding the justice center, throw tear gas canisters at protesters.

Couple who owns Idora Park Experience selling home. What’s next?

“So we were giving water to try and wash their faces off and I passed out a couple of water bottles. I turned around with my hands in the air and I got shot in the back of the head by a projectile,” he said.

O’Boyle and his attorney say the projectile was either a tear gas canister or a bean bag.

They filed a lawsuit against Cuyahoga County, the county executive, sheriff and a couple of sheriff’s deputies.

“A lot of it is about the training too and holding the county accountable for how the officers were trained and how they were supposed to come out that day and what they were supposed to do and what they weren’t supposed to do,” said attorney Daniel Shields.

“I had a pretty good laceration on the back of my head. I got two staples and they took me in an ambulance to St. Vincent and I had a cut on this arm too that was treated. Whatever hit me in the head broke in two and the other half hit my left arm which was up in the air,” said O’Boyle.

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Columbiana County

The plaintiff and his attorney say the lawsuit is about more than money.

“I would hope to pay for my ambulance ride and my medical bills first and foremost, but also I would like to see the over-arching theme being a change in how police, police the streets,” O’Boyle said.

“He’s not seeking a lot of money, but he’s seeking justice in the community. So the community can see, look, if you’re going to do this, if you’re going to shoot somebody in a peaceful protest, you’re going to be held accountable,” said Shields.

The suit was first filed in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court, but Monday it was transferred to federal court.

FOX 8 reached out to Cuyahoga County officials about the lawsuit, but a spokesman said they had no comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Paul Hetherington
2d ago

Once again the media just trumpets one side of the story. Evidently it was more than a "peaceful protest" or the police wouldn't have thought it necessary to use bean bags/tear gas. This article is another example of shoddy "journalism". Both sides of the story need to be presented. Context is everything.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Morning Journal

Lorain adds teeth to tinted window laws in effort to keep cops safe

Motorists driving in Lorain with smoked-out windows in their vehicles can expect to get hammered in court if they are pulled over by police for driving with the blackened glass two times or more within a 12-month period. Lorain City Council voted 9-0 at its June 20 meeting to amend...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
cleveland19.com

Lorain County Sheriff warns citizens of scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement today to warn their citizens about a scam caller falsely claiming to be an officer. According to LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Lieutenant Barker from the sheriff’s office, and informs the person that they have missed a court date.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Republican judge in Cuyahoga County in Cleveland ignores plea agreement and sentences Democratic former mayor to jail....Was the sentence by Judge Synenberg of former Newburgh Hts mayor Trevor Elkins just, or was it politically motivated?

Pictured are Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg, former Newburgh Hts mayor Trevor Elkins, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley (wearing white shirt) Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief. CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM- CLEVELAND, Ohio-A Republican Cuyahoga County common pleas judge...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
police1.com

2nd cop files discrimination charge over ex-chief who left KKK note

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — A nine-year veteran of the Sheffield Lake Police Department has filed a discrimination charge against the city claiming racial and religious harassment. Nearly a year after former police Chief Anthony Campo was fired by Mayor Dennis Bring for targeting Officer Keith Pool with comments and...
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Blm#Civil Rights#Murder#Ysu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Protests filled downtown Youngstown after Roe v. Wade overturned

Reaction from both sides of the issue was swift as news broke that Roe v. Wade had been overturned. Locally, several groups gathered to make their opinions heard. Friday night over 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown to rally against the Court's decision. Their reaction was strong, personal and emotional.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy