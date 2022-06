STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO