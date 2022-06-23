ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Not A Goof, One Kansas City Gas Station Was Selling Gas at $2.12-Per-Gallon Wednesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist pumps gasoline at a gas station in Lafayette, Calif., Sunday, March 6 ,2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per...

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time. The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The gas...
