Mother & son among 5 charged after MPD find stolen cars, guns, drugs & cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after Memphis Police made a huge bust involving stolen cars, guns and drugs.

Records show a mother and son are among the suspects involved.

On June 21, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force were investigating cars parked outside the pair’s Frayser home in the 1600 block of Lookout Road.

Officers saw a black Dodge Charger with a Texas tag, but the tag did not belong to the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

A plastic bag covering the right rear window was indicative of the vehicle being stolen, MPD said.

Investigators attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver refused to stop.

The investigation at the home revealed multiple stolen vehicles, some of which were stolen last year.

Further investigation inside the home revealed stolen car tags underneath a bed, according to the affidavit.

Police found guns and a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC in one bedroom.

According to the affidavit, another bedroom contained a large bag of marijuana, a black digital scale, sandwich bags, and another bag of marijuana.

Multiple guns and ammo were found throughout the home.

Some of the weapons include Glock pistol magazines, AR-15 magazines, brass knuckles, an AR-15 bump stock, a loaded Ruger, and a loaded Glock.

One of the guns was equipped with an illegal switch that turns it into a fully automatic weapon.

Some of the weapons came back stolen, MPD said.

MPD found a total of $2,280 dollars in cash inside the home; it was seized as the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, the affidavit said.

Markeshia Burse, Stanley Reese, Brandon Wallace, Brandyn Burse, and Marterrius London were all arrested.

They’re facing a range of charges including theft of property and drug and gun charges.

MPD said the investigation revealed the suspects have connections to car thefts and break-ins across Memphis and Mississippi.

