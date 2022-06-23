ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mother & son among 5 charged after MPD find stolen cars, guns, drugs & cash

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gsyec_0gJWzkMb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were arrested after Memphis Police made a huge bust involving stolen cars, guns and drugs.

Records show a mother and son are among the suspects involved.

On June 21, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force were investigating cars parked outside the pair’s Frayser home in the 1600 block of Lookout Road.

Officers saw a black Dodge Charger with a Texas tag, but the tag did not belong to the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

A plastic bag covering the right rear window was indicative of the vehicle being stolen, MPD said.

Investigators attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver refused to stop.

The investigation at the home revealed multiple stolen vehicles, some of which were stolen last year.

Further investigation inside the home revealed stolen car tags underneath a bed, according to the affidavit.

Police found guns and a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC in one bedroom.

According to the affidavit, another bedroom contained a large bag of marijuana, a black digital scale, sandwich bags, and another bag of marijuana.

Multiple guns and ammo were found throughout the home.

Some of the weapons include Glock pistol magazines, AR-15 magazines, brass knuckles, an AR-15 bump stock, a loaded Ruger, and a loaded Glock.

One of the guns was equipped with an illegal switch that turns it into a fully automatic weapon.

Some of the weapons came back stolen, MPD said.

MPD found a total of $2,280 dollars in cash inside the home; it was seized as the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, the affidavit said.

Markeshia Burse, Stanley Reese, Brandon Wallace, Brandyn Burse, and Marterrius London were all arrested.

They’re facing a range of charges including theft of property and drug and gun charges.

MPD said the investigation revealed the suspects have connections to car thefts and break-ins across Memphis and Mississippi.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Belinda Thomas
2d ago

Yeah ' But ya'll not gone keep them locked up , We Don't Won't these thugs right back on the STREETS WE DONT !!!!

Reply(1)
7
Guest
2d ago

A family that commits a crime together serves time together in prison.

Reply
17
K,F,C
2d ago

and this is the type of parents that are raising children today this is a crying shame you look at the school system now and these are the type of parents and children that are being raised in our neighborhood you be joking and driving around Thaddeus Matthews trying to help y'all get that Playboy superintendent out of the school system so your children can learn something and need black kids stop being exactly like what you see in the news everyday

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man tries to burn woman’s car, accuses her cousin of stealing motorbike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to set a woman’s car on fire in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Investigators said Damien Calvin accused the woman’s cousin of trying to steal his motorbike. They claim Calvin grew suspicious because she was supposed to repair it but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars ram through Amazon gates, break into vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for multiple people who broke into multiple vehicles in the airport area Thursday. The break-ins happened at the Amazon Distribution Center on Holmes Road around 1:30 a.m. Police say a silver/gray GMC Yukon rammed the barrier arm to enter the parking lot. Surveillance video showed at least two suspects breaking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead in shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are dead after four separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Memphis. One happened at 9:30 Friday in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information. Another happened an hour later in the 3200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting victim crashes into South Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting victim is dead after crashing into a South Memphis house early Saturday. Officer responded at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting on Arkansas Street near South Parkway. They found the victim, who had crashed a vehicle into a house, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Delivery driver robbed outside church in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a delivery driver outside a church Wednesday afternoon. Police say the DoorDash driver was delivering food to New Hope Baptist Church before 2 p.m. She knocked on the door but no one answered. As she walked back to her car, two men wearing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car, guns found after teen foot chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after officers said they tried to run away during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon after discovering a car without a license plate near Ptarmigan Trail and Wildflower Lane in Northeast Memphis. When the vehicle stopped, officers said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Wallace
WREG

VIDEO: Mother carjacked on her lunch break in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown mother who was carjacked on her lunch break believes this crime could be connected to another carjacking near the University of Memphis. Surveillance video shows Rachael Osteen pulling into the driveway of her apartment building on South Auburndale Tuesday afternoon. Seconds later, a white car appears, and she said the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Mpd#Vehicles#Memphis Police#The Auto Theft Task Force#Dodge#Thc
WREG

Two cornered, shot dead inside Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for the shooters who gunned down two men inside a Hickory Hill gas station Thursday night. The violent attack was caught on camera at the Citgo in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road. Investigators said the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men indicted in shooting, robbery at southeast Memphis apartment complex, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted in the robbery and murder last year of a man who was taking food to his girlfriend in southeast Memphis. Dacon Dixon and Oluwafemi Bolumole were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Southaven Police searching for car theft suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was stolen from a Walmart parking lot. Police are searching for a man and woman seen leaving the Walmart on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway. When a shopper went back to the parking lot, she noticed her 2020 Nissan Sentra […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy