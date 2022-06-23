SD Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Webinar

A survey from the Center for Rural Affairs found gaps in high-speed internet service in South Dakota. Thirty three percent of the people who answered said their current service meets their needs and twenty five percent use their mobile devices for their internet. Senior Policy Analyst Heidi Urlacher says expanding...
South Dakota voters will have two Medicaid expansion issues on the November ballot. One a constitutional amendment, the other an initiated measure. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” backed the initiative and says having the option is good for voters…. Weiland says the rejection of “Amendment C”...
The South Dakota Transportation Department held open houses this week in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to get input on the state “Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Plan.”. Mike Behm, head of the Division of Planning and Engineering, told the Transportation Commission its part of a national plan…. Behm...
The votes by the South Dakota Senate this week to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two Articles of Impeachment ended a long legislative process. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton was a member of the Select Committee on Investigation that wrote the Articles and gave a floor speech during the special session that led to the one vote approval to move forward. He says he is glad it’s over….
