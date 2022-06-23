ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Webinar

 2 days ago

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota will host another webinar Thursday night....

Filling the Broadband Gap

A survey from the Center for Rural Affairs found gaps in high-speed internet service in South Dakota. Thirty three percent of the people who answered said their current service meets their needs and twenty five percent use their mobile devices for their internet. Senior Policy Analyst Heidi Urlacher says expanding...
CELL PHONES
SD Voters Have Ballot Options

South Dakota voters will have two Medicaid expansion issues on the November ballot. One a constitutional amendment, the other an initiated measure. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” backed the initiative and says having the option is good for voters…. Weiland says the rejection of “Amendment C”...
ELECTIONS
Long Road to Impeachment

The votes by the South Dakota Senate this week to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two Articles of Impeachment ended a long legislative process. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton was a member of the Select Committee on Investigation that wrote the Articles and gave a floor speech during the special session that led to the one vote approval to move forward. He says he is glad it’s over….
YANKTON, SD

