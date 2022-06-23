ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Who is Mike Hernandez? Lieutenant becomes interim Uvalde school police chief

By Ricky Garcia
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsZ9z_0gJWyidM00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will take over as interim police chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell made the announcement Wednesday in a letter sent to parents and teachers, while also placing the district’s embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo , on administrative leave.

Uvalde school district police chief placed on administrative leave

Hernandez is listed as a “Detective/Lieutenant” for Uvalde CISD on the district’s website . Hernandez ran for Uvalde County Sheriff in 2020 but lost the race. In a campaign video , he touted his more than 33 years of experience by growing in ranks from a patrolman, detective, lieutenant, captain and even interim chief for the Uvalde Police Department.

“It’s about loyalty, integrity, honesty, transparency and doing the right thing,” Hernandez said in a campaign post on social media.

Hernandez retired from the department in 2016, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Uvalde PD congratulated Hernandez while also praising him for being “quick to lend a hand, and impart his knowledge and wisdom to all who asked.”

Uvalde CISD said it will, “continue to seek qualified candidates to join our police department as we prepare for the new school year.”

Arredondo is at the center of national criticism as details come out about how he and his officers responded to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School . However, it’s still unclear the role Hernandez played in officers’ response the day of the shooting.

A timeline of misinformation: What actually happened in Uvalde

Arredondo testified in a private Texas House committee hearing Tuesday and didn’t answer any questions from reporters as he left the chamber. Steve McCraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety director, called his response to the shooting “an abject failure” during a public hearing in the Texas Senate chamber.

In a June 9 interview with the Texas Tribune , Arredondo defended his response, saying, “not a single responding officer ever hesitated, even for a moment, to put themselves at risk to save the children. We responded to the information that we had and had to adjust to whatever we faced.”

CBS Austin

Police chiefs join families of Uvalde shootings in calling for change

The state's legislative probe into the Uvalde mass shooting is uncovering more concerns from local police across Texas. Authorities says schools handling threats internally make it harder to spot whether a threat might be a repeat offense. And law enforcement officers are not alone in expressing their concerns to lawmakers....
UVALDE, TX
Vox

How the Uvalde police failed

With every detail that emerges about the Robb Elementary massacre, the police response looks worse. In the days after the shooting, the Uvalde, Texas, police offered conflicting accounts of what took place when officers entered the school building and why it took so long to stop the rampage. The police changed their story repeatedly. Amid the multiple agencies at the scene — the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police, the Uvalde Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol — it wasn’t clear to some officers involved who was in charge.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
kgns.tv

Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The superintendent of Uvalde CISD announced his decision to place Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police. According to a statement from Uvalde ISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, he says, “Today, I am still...
LAREDO, TX
#Police Lieutenant#Shooting#Texas Senate#Texas House#Uvalde County Sheriff#Robb Elementary School
fox7austin.com

Uvalde mayor speaks out on Texas DPS director's testimony in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said the head of Texas DPS has either "lied, leaked, misled or misstated" information to distance his own Troopers and Rangers from the police response at Robb Elementary. Nineteen children and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC News

Robb Elementary School, site of massacre, will be razed, Uvalde mayor says

The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city's mayor said. Speaking during an emotional council meeting with residents Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he did not believe any child or teacher should be asked to return to Robb Elementary School, where the deadly shooting unfolded May 24.
UVALDE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

‘Loving’ boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. “Such a fast little boy and he...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSAT 12

Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on Uvalde school shooting

KSAT journalists had a duty to be with Uvalde — part of our South Texas community — after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 24. This involved a team of reporters in Uvalde and an entire newsroom in San Antonio ensuring new developments reached the affected.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
