Elva Marie Wilke Bennett, 84 of Nashville, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Health Center in Nashville. She was born on April 20, 1938 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Theodore (Ted) and Martha Lueker Wilke. After she married and divorced twice, she married the love of her life Luther Bennett, Jr. on October 20, 1990 and he passed away on May 29, 2009. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Norman (Sue) Wilke. Marie leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

NASHVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO